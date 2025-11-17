NATIONAL

Militant’s confession exposes Fitna-ul-Khawarij’s radicalisation and anti-army propaganda

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Disturbing details have surfaced about the activities of Fitna-ul-Khawarij, a militant group accused of exploiting religion to radicalise young people and incite violence against the Pakistan Army.

A foreign militant, identified as Ehsanullah — son of Abdul Janan of the Mehsud tribe — claimed that he had supported commanders Badri, Mushtaq, Grenade and Islamuddin for three years. In a recorded statement, he alleged that Fitna-ul-Khawarij systematically manipulated youth to carry out terrorist acts, including attacks on police stations and the use of armoured vehicles in assaults.

According to Ehsanullah, several commanders used young recruits for their personal benefit, pushing them towards immoral behaviour and criminal activities. He further said the group wrongly branded the Pakistan Army as non-Muslim, while insisting that it was actually the militants who had strayed from Islam. He added that he had personally witnessed army personnel offering prayers, contradicting the militants’ narrative.

The militant said he himself learned how to pray and recite the Kalima only recently, and urged young people to stand with the Pakistan Army to help curb extremist violence. He claimed that the actions of Fitna-ul-Khawarij had brought widespread destruction to the region.

Security forces, meanwhile, continue targeted operations against militants responsible for spreading fear, hatred and instability under the guise of religion. Authorities have reiterated their resolve to wipe out Fitna-ul-Khawarij elements from the country.

The purported confession was broadcast live by state-run PTV News before being aired by several private news channels.

