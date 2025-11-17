May conflict with India reshaped Pakistan’s international standing, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday claimed that Pakistan’s position on the world stage had strengthened since the military confrontation with India in May, arguing that the conflict triggered a shift in how the country was perceived internationally.
The four-day escalation erupted after an attack on tourists in India-occupied Kashmir, an incident New Delhi immediately blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad rejected the allegation and called for a neutral inquiry. India then carried out air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, prompting retaliatory action from Pakistan.
qBoth sides exchanged strikes on each other’s airbases before a United States-brokered ceasefire was reached on May 10. The two governments launched diplomatic outreach campaigns soon after to present their versions of the conflict to foreign capitals.
Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Tarar said Pakistan’s response during and after the episode contributed to what he called a renewed relevance in global affairs. He said the government’s decision to publicly call for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident was a turning point because it challenged accusations that Pakistan was responsible for militant attacks.
He argued that the May conflict allowed Pakistan to show it had long been a victim of terrorism rather than a perpetrator. Referencing years of violence and economic losses linked to militancy, he said no other country could claim a toll comparable to Pakistan’s. According to him, the state had repeatedly shielded the international community from threats emanating from militant networks.
Tarar said the government’s diplomatic outreach following the escalation demonstrated unity within the national leadership. He said the civilian and military institutions coordinated their messaging, which helped strengthen Pakistan’s narrative abroad. He added that the military response, including the shooting down of Indian aircraft during the confrontation, further bolstered the country’s position.
The minister praised the public’s reaction during the conflict, including the role of young Pakistanis who used social media to counter Indian narratives. He described Gen Z as “digital natives” who understood the online space better than older generations and shaped public sentiment through humour, memes and rapid online mobilisation.
Returning to Pakistan’s foreign policy standing, Tarar said the country had been increasingly involved in major international discussions, including negotiations linked to a ceasefire in Gaza. He said Pakistan had been consulted by Arab and Islamic states involved in talks, and that this engagement reflected renewed trust.
He pointed to a surge in diplomatic visits to Islamabad over the past year, noting that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit brought multiple heads of government to Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade. He said Islamabad would host the SCO Heads of State Summit in 2027, terming it another marker of Pakistan’s diplomatic momentum.
Tarar highlighted the defence agreement recently signed with Saudi Arabia, calling it one of the most significant developments in Pakistan’s external relations. He also cited the launch of the Economic Cooperation Framework with Riyadh as evidence of strengthening economic ties.
He said Pakistan’s economic recovery had been recognised internationally, with global financial institutions acknowledging improvements in macroeconomic indicators. According to him, the government had steered the economy from the brink of default toward stability, and the country had moved from “isolation to relevance” in diplomatic terms.
Turning to Afghanistan, Tarar said relations remained strained following recent border clashes and the collapse of talks in Istanbul. He reiterated Pakistan’s claim that Afghan soil continued to be used for attacks inside Pakistan and that Islamabad was now presenting evidence of this on international platforms. He said Pakistan would continue to take a firm position on the issue.
The minister also referenced improved ties with Malaysia and deeper engagement with Gulf states. He said Pakistan had responded swiftly to the recent attack in Doha, with its delegation expressing solidarity with Qatar’s leadership soon after the incident.
Tarar emphasised that Pakistan’s foreign relations with major powers were not mutually exclusive. He pointed to President Donald Trump’s repeated praise of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief, as well as strengthened ties with China. He said Pakistan was pursuing a foreign policy that maintained balanced relations with both Washington and Beijing.
He concluded that Pakistan’s diplomatic performance, backed by coordination between civilian and military leadership, had helped rebuild trust abroad. He said this stability at home had translated into stronger external engagement and that multiple countries were now seeking improved ties with Pakistan.
