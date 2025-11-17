LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against 27th Amendment

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday stepped aside from hearing a petition challenging the 27th Constitutional Amendment. Justice Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal recused himself from the proceedings, citing personal reasons.

The petition was filed by two citizens, Munir Ahmad and Mian Mohammad Shabbir, who have named the federal government, the prime minister, and the Speaker of the National Assembly as respondents.

In their plea, the petitioners argue that the newly introduced amendment undermines the authority of the Supreme Court by creating a federal constitutional court. They contend that this structural change threatens judicial independence and dilutes the Supreme Court’s constitutional standing.

The petition further claims the amendment runs contrary to Islamic provisions, judicial autonomy, and fundamental rights. It alleges that the constitutional framework has been altered without adequate consultation with the provinces.

The petitioners also point to what they describe as a complete absence of input from legal experts, civil society, journalists, and other stakeholders during the drafting and approval process.

They have asked the Lahore High Court to declare the 27th Amendment null and void and to suspend its implementation until the case is decided.