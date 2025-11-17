Journalist Benazir Shah targeted in deepfake; Minister Tarar condemns attack

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Benazir Shah was subjected to a deepfake video circulated by an X account followed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. Shah denounced the move on X, asserting that such attacks would not silence her.

Minister Tarar swiftly responded, calling the act “totally unacceptable and highly condemnable,” and promised action. He said no one has the right to create fake videos to intimidate or defame journalists, adding that he does not endorse the behaviour of the account involved.

PECA — the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act — was introduced in 2016 to tackle cybercrime, harassment, and illegal online content. But critics argue that the law has regularly been weaponised against journalists, activists, and political opponents, raising serious concerns about free expression and digital rights in Pakistan.

Shah welcomed the minister’s condemnation but insisted she would not file a complaint under PECA through the National Counter Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). She said doing so would legitimise an institution frequently used to harass journalists, stifle citizens, and suppress dissent.

Calling for systemic reform, she urged the government to abolish PECA and the NCCIA and initiate a meaningful consultation process to craft legislation that genuinely protects journalists. Shah reaffirmed her resolve with the hashtag #AttacksWontSilenceUs.