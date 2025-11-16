Six killed, seven injured in blast at illegal fireworks factory in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least six people were killed and seven injured when a powerful explosion tore through an illegal fireworks factory in the city on Saturday, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon confirmed that a fifth body had been recovered from the debris, adding that three of the injured were in critical condition.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said the explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing site located on the banks of the Laghari Goth river within the Latifabad Police Station B Section limits. The blast triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the structure.
Latifabad Assistant Commissioner Saud Lund said he was overseeing the rescue operation and confirmed that fireworks were being manufactured illegally inside a house without a licence. He said workers, including children, were believed to be trapped under the collapsed room and boundary wall, and teams were attempting to retrieve them.
Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Chandio said the factory owner was not present at the scene and the status of any licence was being verified. He said rescue personnel were clearing rubble to determine if more victims were inside and that police were investigating the ownership of the facility.
DC Memon said the fire was extinguished swiftly but the impact of the blast was so severe that bricks from the building were hurled several metres away. He said the structure appeared to be a single warehouse that collapsed entirely.
Doctors at Liaquat University Hospital said one body was received dead and six injured were shifted to the burns ward with moderate to severe wounds. Two patients had burn injuries covering nearly their entire bodies, according to medical staff. Medico legal officials said three unidentified bodies, including one that was completely charred, were brought to the hospital.
Rescue 1122 said fire and rescue teams, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched immediately after the explosion.
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report. He directed authorities to determine whether the factory had a legal licence and if safety protocols were being observed, warning that negligence in matters involving public safety would not be tolerated.
