Sports

Sindh Leg of PMYP Provincial Cricket League concludes in Karachi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Sindh leg of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Provincial Cricket League, powered by Lahore Qalandars, concluded successfully in Karachi, marking another significant milestone in the nationwide effort to unearth and develop emerging cricket talent across Pakistan.

The tournament witnessed spirited participation from both male and female teams representing Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad. Players demonstrated impressive skill, discipline, and competitive spirit, reflecting Sindh’s deep-rooted cricketing culture and its reservoir of promising youth talent.

All participating athletes were selected solely through open merit-based trials conducted by Lahore Qalandars across Sindh. This transparent and inclusive process ensured equal opportunity for young cricketers and reinforced the league’s commitment to fairness and accessibility.

A standout feature of the Sindh phase was its strong emphasis on gender inclusivity, with equal competitive opportunities provided to both men and women. The initiative continues to pave the way for greater female participation and recognition in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.

With the successful completion of the Sindh leg, the league has now advanced to Punjab, where the next phase of competitions is underway. The programme remains focused on strengthening grassroots cricket structures and establishing clear, professional pathways for aspiring players nationwide.

Under the programme’s progression plan, the top 30 male and female performers from each province will qualify for the National League scheduled for next month. These standout players will receive advanced training, enhanced exposure, and opportunities to compete at a higher level under the supervision of seasoned coaches.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Lahore Qalandars are helping develop a sustainable and structured talent identification system, transforming the Provincial League into a vital feeder platform for Pakistan’s domestic cricket. The initiative is also boosting youth engagement, unity, and inclusivity through the power of sports.

Previous article
US Justice Department heeds Trump’s demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
Next article
Punjab inaugurates double-storey barracks at Kot Lakhpat Jail with modern facilities
Staff Report
Staff Report

98 COMMENTS

  2. This article did a great job covering the conclusion of the Sindh leg of the PMYP Provincial Cricket League in Karachi. The coverage highlighted the exciting matches and standout performances very well.
    It’s wonderful to see local talent getting the spotlight, and events like this really help promote cricket at the grassroots level.

  3. The Sindh Leg of the PMYP Provincial Cricket League wrapped up in Karachi with some thrilling matches! It’s fantastic to see young talent getting the opportunity to shine on such a big platform. This article captures the essence of the event and the excitement surrounding it perfectly!

  8. I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m happy to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much surely will make certain to do not omit this website and give it a glance regularly.

  15. I keep listening to the news bulletin speak about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?

  16. Howdy! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  18. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  20. I’m typically to running a blog and i really recognize your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and hold checking for brand spanking new information.

  28. This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  29. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not actually much more neatly-liked than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You know thus significantly with regards to this matter, produced me for my part consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. All the time deal with it up!

  31. You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually something that I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very vast for me. I am looking ahead to your next post, I will attempt to get the hold of it!

  34. I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.

  35. I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everybody will respect you.” by Lao Tzu.

  36. Can I just say what a aid to search out somebody who really is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know easy methods to convey a problem to light and make it important. Extra individuals need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant imagine youre no more common because you positively have the gift.

  38. I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂

  39. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

  40. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make certain to don’t fail to remember this web site and provides it a glance on a constant basis.

  42. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!

  44. I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  45. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a great web site.

  47. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks

  48. whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your posts. Keep up the great paintings! You know, many people are looking round for this information, you could aid them greatly.

  49. I keep listening to the reports lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?

  51. Thanks for any other excellent article. Where else may just anybody get that type of information in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such info.

  53. Good day I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

  54. Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to take into account of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as other folks think about issues that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing without having side effect , other people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks

  57. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for first-time blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  59. Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  62. I do enjoy the manner in which you have framed this specific issue plus it really does offer me personally some fodder for thought. On the other hand, from everything that I have seen, I basically hope when other responses stack on that folks stay on point and don’t embark upon a soap box involving the news of the day. Yet, thank you for this excellent piece and whilst I can not concur with the idea in totality, I regard the perspective.

  68. Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks

  83. Very good blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Bless you!

  84. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your publish is simply great and i can suppose you are a professional on this subject. Well together with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.

  86. Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  87. Thanks for another informative web site. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.

  88. I’ll right away clutch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  94. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

  95. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

  96. Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Companies in flight

The past three years have witnessed an alarming departure of over twenty major multinational companies from Pakistan including Shell, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, Microsoft,...

Dignity in the drain

Cousins and consequences

Stability or More Conflicts?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.