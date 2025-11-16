Sindh Leg of PMYP Provincial Cricket League concludes in Karachi

LAHORE: The Sindh leg of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Provincial Cricket League, powered by Lahore Qalandars, concluded successfully in Karachi, marking another significant milestone in the nationwide effort to unearth and develop emerging cricket talent across Pakistan.

The tournament witnessed spirited participation from both male and female teams representing Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad. Players demonstrated impressive skill, discipline, and competitive spirit, reflecting Sindh’s deep-rooted cricketing culture and its reservoir of promising youth talent.

All participating athletes were selected solely through open merit-based trials conducted by Lahore Qalandars across Sindh. This transparent and inclusive process ensured equal opportunity for young cricketers and reinforced the league’s commitment to fairness and accessibility.

A standout feature of the Sindh phase was its strong emphasis on gender inclusivity, with equal competitive opportunities provided to both men and women. The initiative continues to pave the way for greater female participation and recognition in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.

With the successful completion of the Sindh leg, the league has now advanced to Punjab, where the next phase of competitions is underway. The programme remains focused on strengthening grassroots cricket structures and establishing clear, professional pathways for aspiring players nationwide.

Under the programme’s progression plan, the top 30 male and female performers from each province will qualify for the National League scheduled for next month. These standout players will receive advanced training, enhanced exposure, and opportunities to compete at a higher level under the supervision of seasoned coaches.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Lahore Qalandars are helping develop a sustainable and structured talent identification system, transforming the Provincial League into a vital feeder platform for Pakistan’s domestic cricket. The initiative is also boosting youth engagement, unity, and inclusivity through the power of sports.