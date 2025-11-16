Probe ordered into complaints of alleged corruption in merged districts’ sports development fund

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Mina Khan Afridi has ordered an inquiry into complaints of alleged corruption in the sports development funds allocated to village councils in the merged districts.
Officials said the decision followed reports of irregularities and suspected misuse of the funds. Each council had received five hundred thousand rupees to support community sports activities.
A notification issued on Saturday stated that the inquiry committee will comprise two deputy directors from the Directorate General of Local Government. They have been instructed to examine all relevant documentation, including meeting minutes, expenditure records and pictorial evidence of activities conducted under the sports programme. The committee has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days.
Afridi said corruption in sports funds would not be tolerated, adding that public money was a trust and that strict action would be taken against any officials found involved in misuse.
He said the provincial government was committed to transparency and accountability in all sports-related initiatives, noting that a full audit of sports activities in the merged districts was already underway to ensure proper use of resources.
If you want it slightly harder-edged or more concise, the tone can be tightened further.
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thanks Nonetheless I’m experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting similar rss drawback? Anybody who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
Keep up the fantastic work, I read few posts on this site and I think that your web site is very interesting and has lots of great information.
I really like your writing style, excellent information, thankyou for posting : D.
I just couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back often in order to check up on new posts
Just wanna say that this is invaluable, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Great post, you have pointed out some excellent points, I as well believe this s a very fantastic website.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field. Excellent blog!
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I?¦d like to peer more posts like this .
you could have an excellent weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
What i do not realize is in reality how you are not really a lot more neatly-favored than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You know therefore significantly in the case of this subject, made me in my view imagine it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved unless it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!
Thank you for sharing with us, I conceive this website truly stands out : D.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I love the efforts you have put in this, appreciate it for all the great blog posts.
My wife and i ended up being very joyous Ervin managed to carry out his studies through the precious recommendations he received out of your blog. It is now and again perplexing to simply be handing out hints which people may have been trying to sell. Therefore we fully understand we need the writer to give thanks to for that. All the explanations you made, the simple web site navigation, the relationships you can aid to engender – it is mostly terrific, and it is helping our son and us understand this concept is entertaining, and that is extraordinarily vital. Thank you for all the pieces!
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?
I couldn’t resist commenting
I truly wanted to develop a small remark in order to say thanks to you for these nice solutions you are writing at this site. My extensive internet investigation has at the end of the day been honored with beneficial strategies to go over with my company. I would believe that many of us site visitors are really endowed to dwell in a useful website with so many special professionals with very helpful things. I feel quite grateful to have discovered your entire webpages and look forward to tons of more brilliant moments reading here. Thanks once again for all the details.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
I will right away grab your rss as I can’t find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Deference to article author, some superb entropy.
magnificent post, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
There are definitely loads of details like that to take into consideration. That is a nice point to carry up. I offer the thoughts above as general inspiration but clearly there are questions just like the one you carry up the place a very powerful thing will likely be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around things like that, however I am sure that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Each boys and girls feel the impression of only a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you However I’m experiencing subject with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss drawback? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
Very interesting details you have observed, appreciate it for putting up. “The judge is condemned when the criminal is absolved.” by Publilius Syrus.
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it.
Some really wonderful information, Gladiolus I detected this. “Be true to your work, your word, and your friend.” by Henry David Thoreau.
I really enjoy examining on this web site, it holds great blog posts.
I got good info from your blog
I don’t ordinarily comment but I gotta admit thanks for the post on this special one : D.
Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
I believe other website owners should take this internet site as an example , very clean and wonderful user pleasant design and style.
Yay google is my king assisted me to find this outstanding web site! .
I got what you intend,saved to my bookmarks, very decent website .
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
I believe other website owners should take this web site as an example , very clean and fantastic user pleasant design and style.
Very instructive and wonderful bodily structure of written content, now that’s user friendly (:.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing for your feed and I hope you write once more soon!
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
An attention-grabbing dialogue is price comment. I believe that you must write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo topic however typically individuals are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in internet explorer, could check this?K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge element of people will omit your fantastic writing because of this problem.
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I like this web blog very much, Its a real nice place to read and receive info . “Young men think old men are fools but old men know young men are fools.” by George Chapman.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
wonderful post.Never knew this, regards for letting me know.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
I see something really special in this internet site.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
you’ve got an ideal blog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Some genuinely nice stuff on this website , I enjoy it.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve introduced for your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for starters. May you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Really excellent visual appeal on this internet site, I’d value it 10 10.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the tips coming. I liked it!
superb post.Never knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
I wish to show my appreciation to you just for bailing me out of this type of setting. After looking through the world wide web and seeing methods which are not beneficial, I thought my entire life was well over. Existing minus the answers to the issues you’ve solved through your good posting is a crucial case, and those that would have adversely damaged my career if I hadn’t noticed your site. Your personal know-how and kindness in touching all the things was helpful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a stuff like this. I am able to at this point look forward to my future. Thanks so much for your specialized and sensible guide. I will not think twice to recommend the sites to any person who ought to have assistance about this situation.
certainly like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality then again I?¦ll certainly come again again.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
you’re really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a magnificent job on this topic!
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.
excellent post.Never knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
I really like your writing style, great info, thank you for putting up :D. “Nothing sets a person so much out of the devil’s reach as humility.” by Johathan Edwards.
Keep working ,splendid job!
I simply needed to thank you very much all over again. I am not sure the things I could possibly have implemented without the actual solutions contributed by you on such a area of interest. Entirely was an absolute frightful case for me personally, but noticing your professional tactic you treated the issue took me to jump over fulfillment. I am just grateful for your assistance and as well , trust you really know what an amazing job you are always getting into educating men and women through your webpage. I am sure you’ve never encountered any of us.
Respect to op, some superb information .
Hello my family member! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
Really nice design and wonderful content material, very little else we require : D.
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
I’ve recently started a web site, the information you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “The word ‘genius’ isn’t applicable in football. A genius is a guy like Norman Einstein.” by Joe Theismann.
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re now not actually much more smartly-liked than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly in the case of this subject, produced me individually consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved until it?¦s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always deal with it up!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
I¦ll right away seize your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really understand what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my web site =). We may have a hyperlink change arrangement between us!
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I like your writing style truly loving this website .
excellent post.Never knew this, appreciate it for letting me know.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Hello very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?KI am satisfied to seek out so many useful info here within the submit, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Very interesting points you have observed, regards for posting.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all important infos. I’d like to look extra posts like this .
I really appreciate this post. I?¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
I will right away snatch your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thanks Nevertheless I’m experiencing issue with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting equivalent rss drawback? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
After examine a number of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site checklist and shall be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my website online as effectively and let me know what you think.
Wonderful site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Cheers!
I believe this internet site has got very excellent indited subject matter articles.
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?
There is visibly a bundle to know about this. I think you made certain nice points in features also.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
I¦ll right away grab your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I view something truly special in this internet site.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
I’m now not positive where you’re getting your info, however good topic. I must spend a while studying much more or figuring out more. Thank you for great information I used to be searching for this information for my mission.
You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found nearly all people will consent with your blog.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to give something again and aid others like you helped me.
certainly like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I¦ll certainly come back again.
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!