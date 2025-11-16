Probe ordered into complaints of alleged corruption in merged districts’ sports development fund

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Mina Khan Afridi has ordered an inquiry into complaints of alleged corruption in the sports development funds allocated to village councils in the merged districts.

Officials said the decision followed reports of irregularities and suspected misuse of the funds. Each council had received five hundred thousand rupees to support community sports activities.

A notification issued on Saturday stated that the inquiry committee will comprise two deputy directors from the Directorate General of Local Government. They have been instructed to examine all relevant documentation, including meeting minutes, expenditure records and pictorial evidence of activities conducted under the sports programme. The committee has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days.

Afridi said corruption in sports funds would not be tolerated, adding that public money was a trust and that strict action would be taken against any officials found involved in misuse.

He said the provincial government was committed to transparency and accountability in all sports-related initiatives, noting that a full audit of sports activities in the merged districts was already underway to ensure proper use of resources.

