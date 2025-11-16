Pakistan emerging as influential actor in global affairs, says Chinese scholar

BEIJING: Pakistan is emerging as an increasingly influential actor in global affairs, driven by its strategic location, diplomatic outreach and growing role in regional stability, a senior Chinese scholar said.

Prof Cheng Xizhong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, told APP that Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic profile now spans economic cooperation, counterterrorism coordination and advocacy for the Global South.

He said Pakistan’s geography positions it as a natural connector between South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. As a major participant in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the country’s role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has strengthened its position as a regional economic hub by boosting trade routes and energy links. This, he added, has drawn wider international attention to Pakistan’s potential as a commercial bridge connecting multiple regions.

Commenting on security cooperation, he said Pakistan remains central to regional counterterrorism efforts. Its intelligence sharing and military operations have significantly disrupted transnational militant networks.

He also noted Pakistan’s quiet but effective diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, describing its mediation efforts as evidence of its credibility as a neutral facilitator during sensitive political moments.

Prof Cheng said Pakistan continues to amplify the priorities of developing nations, particularly through its work in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He said Pakistan’s advocacy for fair development policies and climate justice aligns closely with the concerns of the Global South.

He added that Pakistan’s longstanding participation in UN peacekeeping operations reinforces its reputation as a responsible player in global security.

According to the scholar, Pakistan has managed to turn geopolitical pressure into opportunity by balancing relations with major powers while focusing on its regional interests. He said Pakistan’s role as a connector, mediator and representative of developing nations is likely to grow further as global political shifts continue.