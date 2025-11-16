NATIONAL

Karachi bans dumpers, tankers without trackers after fatal accident

By News Desk

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police have imposed a 24-hour ban on all dumpers and water tankers in the city unless fitted with approved trackers, following a fatal accident on the National Highway.

The ban was announced after a speeding dumper collided with a rickshaw and a van near the Razzakabad Police Training Centre in the early hours, killing the rickshaw driver on the spot. The incident prompted authorities to take immediate action to curb reckless driving by heavy vehicles.

DIG Traffic issued instructions to all SSPs, DSPs, and SHOs to enforce the ban, ensuring that only vehicles equipped with trackers registered with traffic authorities are allowed on city roads. Traffic officials have also been directed to coordinate with the IT team of the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRCS) to verify tracker compliance.

The dumper involved in the accident has been fined Rs100,000 — the heaviest e-challan issued under the TRCS to date. Authorities warned that any vehicle found violating the tracker rule will face strict penalties.

The crackdown comes amid frequent fatal accidents caused by heavy vehicles operating recklessly, often during restricted hours or with expired fitness certificates and outdated safety standards. Earlier this month, a speeding dumper struck a ladies’ tailor, Shahzaib, in the Garden area. He died en route to hospital, while his wife sustained injuries. Angry bystanders caught the driver and set the vehicle ablaze, prompting a violent response from the Dumper Trucks Association.

Traffic police officials stressed that the new measures are aimed at enhancing road safety and preventing further casualties caused by unregulated heavy vehicles in Karachi.

Previous article
Six killed, seven injured in blast at illegal fireworks factory in Hyderabad
Next article
US Justice Department heeds Trump’s demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
News Desk
News Desk

43 COMMENTS

  4. I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

  7. I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

  9. You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very large for me. I am looking ahead in your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get the grasp of it!

  11. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

  16. I and also my friends have already been analyzing the nice information and facts from your site and so quickly came up with a terrible suspicion I never thanked you for those techniques. The young boys are actually as a consequence very interested to see all of them and have actually been taking advantage of these things. Appreciate your indeed being considerably considerate as well as for selecting this kind of very good issues most people are really eager to learn about. My sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to earlier.

  17. I do believe all the ideas you have introduced to your post. They are very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

  23. My spouse and i felt quite relieved when Michael could round up his reports out of the ideas he received using your blog. It is now and again perplexing just to continually be giving away secrets that other folks may have been selling. So we already know we’ve got the writer to thank for this. All the illustrations you have made, the easy website navigation, the relationships you will make it easier to create – it’s got mostly powerful, and it is facilitating our son and the family do think the content is cool, which is seriously indispensable. Thank you for all the pieces!

  26. Can I just say what a reduction to seek out somebody who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You positively know the right way to carry a difficulty to mild and make it important. Extra people have to learn this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant imagine youre no more fashionable because you definitely have the gift.

  29. I as well as my pals were found to be analyzing the best things from your site and immediately got a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the web site owner for those techniques. Those people are actually for this reason passionate to read them and have in effect in fact been taking advantage of them. Appreciate your simply being very accommodating and then for utilizing certain useful themes millions of individuals are really wanting to understand about. My personal sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.

  30. Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in internet explorer, could test thisK IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good part of other folks will leave out your excellent writing because of this problem.

  31. You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “In America, through pressure of conformity, there is freedom of choice, but nothing to choose from.” by Peter Ustinov.

  32. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

  35. I do love the way you have framed this issue and it really does offer us a lot of fodder for consideration. However, coming from just what I have witnessed, I just wish as other commentary pile on that people continue to be on point and in no way embark on a soap box involving the news of the day. Still, thank you for this excellent point and whilst I can not go along with this in totality, I regard your point of view.

  38. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!

  40. Almost all of the things you state is supprisingly appropriate and that makes me wonder why I had not looked at this with this light before. This piece truly did turn the light on for me personally as far as this issue goes. Nevertheless there is one particular factor I am not necessarily too comfortable with and whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the actual main idea of the point, let me see what all the rest of the readers have to point out.Nicely done.

  41. What i don’t realize is in truth how you are not really a lot more well-favored than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this matter, made me individually believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it¦s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!

  42. Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan urges Kabul to eliminate terrorists to restore regional trust

Special envoy Mohammad Sadiq addresses Iran-hosted meeting of regional representatives from six countries Says only terror-free Afghanistan can unlock economic potential, seeking joint...

13 Indian proxy terrorists neutralized in Mohmand and Bannu IBOs: ISPR

PSL 2026 set for March 26–May 3 as PCB spells plan at New York Roadshow

PTI demands immediate end to Imran’s solitary confinement following UN report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.