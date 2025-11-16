Karachi bans dumpers, tankers without trackers after fatal accident

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police have imposed a 24-hour ban on all dumpers and water tankers in the city unless fitted with approved trackers, following a fatal accident on the National Highway.
The ban was announced after a speeding dumper collided with a rickshaw and a van near the Razzakabad Police Training Centre in the early hours, killing the rickshaw driver on the spot. The incident prompted authorities to take immediate action to curb reckless driving by heavy vehicles.
DIG Traffic issued instructions to all SSPs, DSPs, and SHOs to enforce the ban, ensuring that only vehicles equipped with trackers registered with traffic authorities are allowed on city roads. Traffic officials have also been directed to coordinate with the IT team of the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRCS) to verify tracker compliance.
The dumper involved in the accident has been fined Rs100,000 — the heaviest e-challan issued under the TRCS to date. Authorities warned that any vehicle found violating the tracker rule will face strict penalties.
The crackdown comes amid frequent fatal accidents caused by heavy vehicles operating recklessly, often during restricted hours or with expired fitness certificates and outdated safety standards. Earlier this month, a speeding dumper struck a ladies’ tailor, Shahzaib, in the Garden area. He died en route to hospital, while his wife sustained injuries. Angry bystanders caught the driver and set the vehicle ablaze, prompting a violent response from the Dumper Trucks Association.
Traffic police officials stressed that the new measures are aimed at enhancing road safety and preventing further casualties caused by unregulated heavy vehicles in Karachi.
