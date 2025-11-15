World

Trump says he is considering F-35 fighter jet deal with Saudis

By Agencies

FLORIDA: United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is considering agreeing to a deal to supply Saudi Arabia with F-35 stealth fighter jets, which are made by Lockheed Martin.

“They wanna buy a lot of jets,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I’m looking at that. They’ve asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of ‘’35’—but they want to buy actually more than that, fighter jets.”

The potential sale comes as Trump plans to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House next week, when they are expected to sign economic and defence agreements.

Asked about the talks, Trump told reporters it was “more than meeting, we’re honoring” Saudi Arabia.

He repeated that he hoped Saudi Arabia would soon join the Abraham Accords, which have normalised relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

Riyadh has resisted such a step absent agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood.

A Pentagon intelligence report has raised concerns over the potential F-35 deal, warning that China could acquire the aircraft’s technology if the sale proceeds, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the assessment.

Trump and the crown prince may also discuss a US-Saudi defence agreement. The Financial Times reported about a month ago that there were hopes the two countries could sign such an agreement during Salman’s visit.

The Saudis have sought formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as access to more advanced US weaponry.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest customers for US arms, and the two countries have maintained strong ties for decades based on an arrangement in which the kingdom delivers oil and Washington provides security.

Previous article
Central Asia enters new era of cooperation as leaders gather in Tashkent
Next article
9 dead, 32 injured in ‘accidental explosion’ at occupied Kashmir’s police station
Agencies
Agencies

60 COMMENTS

  1. I?¦m no longer sure the place you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.

  3. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.

  5. I do enjoy the manner in which you have framed this specific matter plus it really does offer me a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, coming from what precisely I have personally seen, I just simply wish when the opinions pile on that folks keep on point and in no way get started upon a soap box regarding some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this fantastic piece and whilst I can not necessarily agree with this in totality, I regard your standpoint.

  11. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  12. naturally like your web site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality however I?¦ll certainly come again again.

  13. Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the ultimate phase 🙂 I handle such info much. I used to be looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  14. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  18. I’m just commenting to let you be aware of what a wonderful discovery our child went through going through your web site. She realized so many things, most notably what it is like to have an ideal giving character to get the others just know precisely chosen complicated matters. You really surpassed her expected results. Thank you for offering these warm and helpful, safe, revealing not to mention easy guidance on your topic to Sandra.

  19. I used to be recommended this web site by means of my cousin. I am no longer certain whether this put up is written by way of him as no one else know such exact approximately my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  23. hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! proportion we communicate extra about your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to peer you.

  25. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

  34. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!

  35. I have been browsing online more than 3 hours these days, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet shall be much more useful than ever before.

  38. I have to show some thanks to you just for rescuing me from this setting. As a result of checking throughout the search engines and coming across proposals which were not powerful, I figured my life was well over. Living without the approaches to the difficulties you’ve resolved by means of your guide is a critical case, as well as those which could have in a negative way affected my career if I had not encountered your blog post. Your own understanding and kindness in dealing with all the things was crucial. I am not sure what I would have done if I had not discovered such a stuff like this. It’s possible to at this point look forward to my future. Thanks for your time so much for this professional and results-oriented guide. I will not think twice to refer the website to any person who should have counselling about this problem.

  43. This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

  48. obviously like your web site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.

  50. you are actually a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a fantastic process in this subject!

  53. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  56. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff prior to and you are simply too excellent. I actually like what you have bought here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which in which you assert it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a great site.

  57. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. That is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Yasir Nawaz explains why he confronted Fiza Ali over remarks about...

Yasir Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani television and film, has spoken openly about the controversy surrounding Fiza Ali’s criticism of his wife, host...

A measured easing

ATC Lahore sentences banned TLP activist to over 35 years in prison for threats to ex-CJP Isa

PM pushes power sector privatisation, lays out vision for technology-driven Daanish University

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.