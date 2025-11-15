Public debt

That the government is doing something right is shown by the fact that its debt stock, both domestic and foreign, has fallen appreciably in the first quarter of the current financial year, has gone down. to Rs 76.605 trillion at the end of September 2025, from Rs 77.888 trillion at the close of June 2025, a drop of Rs 1.283 trillion. It will lessen the debt servicing need of the federal government by about a billion rupees, the exact figure depending on the interest rate on the debt which has been relinquished. The profit of Rs 2.5 trillion earned by the State Bank of Pakistan, of which Rs 2.4 trillion has been transferred to the government, has also helped.
The danger is that the government might regard the reduction in the debt as license to incur more debt. The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act had let an upper cap of 64.4 percent of GDP on debt, but has long been exceeded, and the debt of end-June 2025 was 70.8 percent of the GDP. The debt limitation law suffers from the defect of having no teeth, and seems to be based on the USA, even though it has a different form of government. The recent shutdown which lasted a record 33 days, did not affect the President, but failure to pass a budget would mean the fall of the government. A mechanism consistent with the parliamentary form of government must be found, however, which will convert the cap from an indicative aspiration to a mandatory goal. It would be better for Parliament to come up with this mechanism rather than have it imposed from outside. It should not be forgotten that this cap was placed by the Musharraf Martial Law, so if the government of the day does not act to restrain itself, it will have no one to blame if lending agencies like the IMF or World Bank start making noises in due course.
The government should not mistake ability to borrow as meaning a licence to do so. Government debt has been contracted because at the beginning of the fiscal year it is broke, but has hopes of raising revenues. Lenders know they will be repaid, and thus the vicious cycle starts. The government must ensure that it maintains financial discipline, if it ever hopes to repay its debt serving costs out of revenue than from fresh borrowing, as at present.
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
Yay google is my world beater helped me to find this great web site! .
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this website and give it a glance regularly.
I’ve learn a few good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you put to make one of these wonderful informative web site.
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
I have recently started a blog, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Well I sincerely liked reading it. This article procured by you is very useful for good planning.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
I have read several just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to create this type of magnificent informative site.
I got what you intend,saved to favorites, very nice website .
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This article procured by you is very practical for accurate planning.
I think this is among the most important information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I’ve recently started a site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were invaluable very helpful
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Would you be inquisitive about exchanging links?
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hey very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to search out so many useful info right here within the publish, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Appreciate it!
I genuinely enjoy reading on this web site, it holds wonderful blog posts. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.
I besides think hence, perfectly composed post! .
I was just searching for this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.
Perfect work you have done, this internet site is really cool with superb information.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I like this internet site because so much utile stuff on here : D.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I have read some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make this sort of fantastic informative web site.
There are actually a number of details like that to take into consideration. That could be a great level to bring up. I supply the thoughts above as common inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you bring up the place an important factor will be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round things like that, however I am sure that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Both boys and girls really feel the influence of only a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
Appreciate it for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
This internet site is my intake, real good design and perfect subject matter.
Good info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Would you be excited by exchanging hyperlinks?
I am glad that I observed this blog, just the right information that I was searching for! .
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
Magnificent web site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you to your effort!
Great write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the source?
Good post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I do love the way you have presented this specific matter plus it does indeed provide me a lot of fodder for consideration. On the other hand, from everything that I have witnessed, I just simply trust as the actual remarks stack on that folks stay on issue and not get started on a tirade regarding the news of the day. Still, thank you for this exceptional point and though I can not go along with this in totality, I value the viewpoint.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Can I just say what a relief to find somebody who actually is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know methods to carry a problem to light and make it important. Extra people have to learn this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre not more popular since you undoubtedly have the gift.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i¦m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most indubitably will make certain to don¦t disregard this site and provides it a glance regularly.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my web site =). We may have a link change agreement among us!
Hello there, I found your website via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
good post.Ne’er knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
I am glad to be one of many visitants on this great site (:, appreciate it for putting up.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for posting. “Genius is of no country.” by Charles Churchill.
My spouse and i got relieved that Jordan managed to finish up his basic research with the precious recommendations he came across in your blog. It is now and again perplexing to just choose to be offering things which often other people might have been trying to sell. And we also understand we’ve got you to appreciate for that. The type of illustrations you made, the straightforward website menu, the relationships you aid to instill – it’s all astounding, and it’s helping our son and the family reckon that the subject is satisfying, which is certainly extraordinarily fundamental. Thanks for the whole lot!
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
But wanna input on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the subject matter is really good. “The reason there are two senators for each state is so that one can be the designated driver.” by Jay Leno.
Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Rattling fantastic visual appeal on this web site, I’d rate it 10 10.
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I feel I would never understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely extensive for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent post, I will try to get the cling of it!
great submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Loving the info on this site, you have done outstanding job on the articles.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in web explorer, might check this… IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large component of other people will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, thanks. “If it was an overnight success, it was one long, hard, sleepless night.” by Dicky Barrett.
I don’t even know how I ended up right here, but I thought this post used to be great. I do not understand who you are however definitely you are going to a famous blogger in case you are not already 😉 Cheers!