PTI slams The Economist’s report as ‘recycled propaganda dressed up as foreign analysis’

- Party rejects foreign report as ‘recycled narrative’ against Imran Khan and his wife, calling article biased, citing co-writer’s known criticism of PTI
- Report accused of ignoring human rights violations, economic collapse, and rigged elections: PTI
- Warns of legal action if publication fails to issue public apology, describing Al Qadir Trust case as ongoing, contrary to the report’s claims
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected The Economist’s latest report as “recycled propaganda dressed up as foreign analysis,” accusing the publication and its writers of pushing a “politically motivated” narrative about PTI founder Imran Khan, his marriage to Bushra Bibi, and her alleged influence on decision-making during his premiership.
The party said the piece ignored human rights violations, economic collapse, constitutional breaches and what it called “systematically stolen elections,” while “unfairly targeting a leader who has been incarcerated for two years and three months.”
In a detailed statement issued by its media wing, PTI claimed the article—co-written by journalist Bushra Taskeen, whom the party labelled a “known critic”—was an attempt to justify political victimization and divert attention from the “real crises” Pakistan faces. The party warned that it reserved the right to initiate legal action against the writers and the publication if an immediate public apology was not issued.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Response Regarding The Economist Article:
The so-called analysis published in The Economist is nothing more than recycled propaganda masquerading as foreign commentary. We have seen this narrative play out before. Half-truths, innuendo, selective…
— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 15, 2025
“We have seen this narrative play out before—half-truths, innuendo, and selective outrage packaged as ‘objective analysis,’” the statement said, adding that the report glossed over alleged rigging in the February elections, recent 10-year jail sentences handed to PTI supporters in “fabricated cases,” and what it described as systematic persecution.
The party said it was “striking” that the article focused on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi while remaining silent on events of the past three years and seven months. It reiterated that the Al Qadir Trust case, cited in the report, was ongoing and had not been “fixed,” contrary to the implication made in the article.
“Imran Khan’s trials are neither open nor fair,” the statement added, accusing authorities of conducting proceedings inside prison and denying him access to family, friends, and legal counsel despite court orders. It said co-writer Bushra Taskeen’s alleged bias in favour of the PML-N cast further doubt on the article’s objectivity.
PTI said it “reserved the right to take legal action” against all those involved if a full public apology was not issued for what it called a “reckless and defamatory attack” on the party leader.
Imran Khan’s marriage to his spiritual adviser shocked the country. Now she could help decide whether he returns to office or stays in prison https://t.co/eL9EZlwF7M
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 14, 2025
Epstein labelled Imran ‘greater threat to peace’ after PTI’s 2018 victory, emails reveal
In a related development, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein described former prime minister Imran Khan as a major “threat to peace” in 2018—just days after PTI won Pakistan’s general elections—according to newly released emails made public by US House Democrats on the Oversight Committee.
The latest tranche of emails, released Wednesday, shows Epstein discussing the now-incarcerated PTI founder in a July 31, 2018 exchange with an unidentified individual. Epstein, charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors before dying by suicide in custody the same year at age 66, made the remarks while discussing international politics and alleged foreign interventions.
In a 4:04am message about Russia, US election meddling, and global power plays, Epstein wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “kind so far” and quipped about “how the US involves itself in others’ elections.”
Minutes later, he paired Imran and Putin in the same thread:
“[Putin] hasn’t pointed out assassinations to overthrow [governments] … coup funding … Imran [Khan] in Pakistan is a much greater threat to peace than [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, Khomeini, [China’s President] Xi, or Putin.”
“The populist in Pakistan???” the other person asked.
“Really bad news,” Epstein replied.
When pressed further — “The cricket player? — How could he be worse that the Islamist?” — Epstein responded:
“Makes Donald look like Einstein. Incapable of truth. Devout Islamist [sic].”
He went on to reference Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and Imran’s past marriages:
“Many nuclear weapons. (not Erdogan or Khomeni). He was married to two friends of mine, one daughter of Jimmy Goldsmith. Super wealthy takeoverguy. Forced her to convert. Wacko.”
Epstein added, “It follows your prediction around cults of personality. He is a cricket captain. Not a chess player, but he’s good at rousing the crowd.”
The thread then went silent for 40 minutes before shifting to another topic.
Oxford-educated Imran, celebrated as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, had long been known for his London social life before gradually toning down his lifestyle after 1992. As the Epstein emails circulated online, users resurfaced a 1990 photograph of Imran with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell—now serving a 20-year sentence for aiding Epstein in abusing underage girls.
Epstein’s far-reaching network
The emails also reveal Epstein’s extensive connections with powerful global figures, ranging from a senior adviser to then US president Donald Trump to Britain’s ex-prince Andrew.
One email suggests Trump “knew about the girls,” a claim the former US president denies.
The US House of Representatives is expected next week to vote on compelling the release of evidence gathered on Epstein over the years, including names of men suspected of participating in his alleged trafficking ring.
Trump has dismissed the transparency push as a “hoax,” even as he calls for scrutiny of Epstein’s links to others, including former US president Bill Clinton.
Democrats have already released emails spanning from 2009 to 2019—the year Epstein died in detention awaiting trial.
