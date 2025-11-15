Pakistan overpower Bangladesh with dominant 8–0 victory to enter World Cup qualifier

Pakistan’s hockey team delivered a commanding and confident display as they crushed Bangladesh 8–0 to secure their place in the FIH World Cup Qualifier, showcasing a blend of precision, energy and the classic attacking flair long associated with the Green Shirts.
From the first whistle, Pakistan took full control, denying Bangladesh any rhythm or room to breathe. Their superiority in possession and pace was evident as they repeatedly sliced through the defence with ease. After scoring eight goals in their opening match a day earlier, the Pakistani attack once again looked relentless, pressing forward in waves and keeping the pressure firmly on their opponents.
Sufyan Khan opened the scoring in the sixth minute and added another in the nineteenth, both through his trademark penalty corners. Waheed Ashraf netted twice, while Waleed Rana, Hannan Shahid, Afraz and captain Ammad Butt also chipped in to complete the dominant scoreline.
With this win, Pakistan advanced to the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier, joining Canada, Chile, United States, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Austria, England, France, Poland, Egypt, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. Seven teams from the qualifying tournament will earn their place in next year’s global showpiece.
The victory goes beyond just a strong result; it reflects the team’s growing confidence as they work to rebuild Pakistan’s hockey identity. The squad played with unity and conviction, maintaining intensity throughout despite having the match well in control.
With a qualification spot now confirmed, Pakistan can focus on the challenges ahead. For the moment, however, fans can celebrate the return of a spirited and confident national side, keeping their World Cup hopes alive with momentum firmly on their side.
iswap24.com, you can take a look . waiting to ask my question if allowed. Thank you
Really great read — I appreciate how clearly you explained the importance of local online presence for businesses today. It’s a topic many companies overlook, i find it very interesting and very important topic. can i ask you a question? also we are recently checking out this newbies in the classified industry. listandsell.us
Really great read — I appreciate how clearly you explained the importance of local online presence for businesses today. It’s a topic many companies overlook, i find it very interesting and very important topic. can i ask you a question? also we are recently checking out this newbies in the classified industry. listandsell.us
Really great read — I appreciate how clearly you explained the importance of local online presence for businesses today. It’s a topic many companies overlook, i find it very interesting and very important topic. can i ask you a question? also we are recently checking out this newbies in the classified industry. listandsell.us
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
Really insightful post — Your article is very clearly written, i enjoyed reading it, can i ask you a question? you can also checkout this newbies in classied. iswap24.com. thank you
I’ve read several just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you set to make this sort of wonderful informative website.
Good V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent information being shared freely out there.
nPqs
An incredible performance by Pakistan with a dominant 8-0 victory over Bangladesh! This win truly showcases their strength and determination as they move forward in the World Cup qualifiers. The article does an excellent job capturing the intensity of the match and the team’s impressive display!
I was just looking for this info for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
Real clear internet site, regards for this post.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some great details , I too believe this s a very superb website.
Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks so much for giving everyone remarkably special possiblity to read critical reviews from this website. It is always very excellent and as well , packed with a good time for me and my office mates to visit your website more than 3 times weekly to learn the new stuff you have. And of course, I’m at all times happy with your incredible points served by you. Selected two areas in this posting are unequivocally the very best we have had.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
You completed certain nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found nearly all people will have the same opinion with your blog.
Hi there very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I’m glad to seek out a lot of helpful information right here within the submit, we want work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I really like your writing style, excellent info, appreciate it for posting :D. “If a cluttered desk is the sign of a cluttered mind, what is the significance of a clean desk” by Laurence J. Peter.