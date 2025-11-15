Pakistan overpower Bangladesh with dominant 8–0 victory to enter World Cup qualifier

Pakistan’s hockey team delivered a commanding and confident display as they crushed Bangladesh 8–0 to secure their place in the FIH World Cup Qualifier, showcasing a blend of precision, energy and the classic attacking flair long associated with the Green Shirts.

From the first whistle, Pakistan took full control, denying Bangladesh any rhythm or room to breathe. Their superiority in possession and pace was evident as they repeatedly sliced through the defence with ease. After scoring eight goals in their opening match a day earlier, the Pakistani attack once again looked relentless, pressing forward in waves and keeping the pressure firmly on their opponents.

Sufyan Khan opened the scoring in the sixth minute and added another in the nineteenth, both through his trademark penalty corners. Waheed Ashraf netted twice, while Waleed Rana, Hannan Shahid, Afraz and captain Ammad Butt also chipped in to complete the dominant scoreline.

With this win, Pakistan advanced to the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier, joining Canada, Chile, United States, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Austria, England, France, Poland, Egypt, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. Seven teams from the qualifying tournament will earn their place in next year’s global showpiece.

The victory goes beyond just a strong result; it reflects the team’s growing confidence as they work to rebuild Pakistan’s hockey identity. The squad played with unity and conviction, maintaining intensity throughout despite having the match well in control.

With a qualification spot now confirmed, Pakistan can focus on the challenges ahead. For the moment, however, fans can celebrate the return of a spirited and confident national side, keeping their World Cup hopes alive with momentum firmly on their side.