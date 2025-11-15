KP scrapes ‘Actions in Aid of Civil Power’ law, forms inquiry into Radio Pakistan ransacking

CM Sohail Afridi chairs maiden cabinet session, vows rights-based governance and approves over 50 key decisions

Cabinet thumbs up for Inquiry Commission to probe Radio Pakistan Peshawar attack, approves Witness Protection Rules 2025, reforms in arms and recruitment policies

Approves Rs500m for provincial grid company and land acquisition for Madain HPP

Rs6.185b okayed to upgrade missing school facilities; Rs1.2bn released upfront

Rs4b relief fund for NWA displaced families revived after three-year federal lapse

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Friday approved a sweeping set of governance, legislative, law and order, development and administrative reforms—most notably the abolition of “Actions in Aid of Civil Power,” a move the provincial government described as a critical step toward safeguarding constitutional rights and strengthening democratic norms.

The far-reaching decisions were taken during Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s maiden cabinet meeting, which the government said sets the tone for the province’s new governance direction.

Follow the Government Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa channel on WhatsApp: https://t.co/OcmoixvMub — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) March 10, 2024

According to an official statement, the cabinet also sanctioned the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the attack on Radio Pakistan Peshawar. The commission will collect and review all available evidence, including CCTV footage, and present its findings to the cabinet.

Chairing his first cabinet session, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi thanked all political parties for participating in the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peace Jirga’ held at the Provincial Assembly.

Acknowledging that political disagreements may persist, he said “peace remains our shared objective” and directed authorities to ensure progress on all resolutions passed by the provincial legislature. He termed the abolition of “Actions in Aid of Civil Power” a milestone in restoring fundamental human rights.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating an interest-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, promoting Islamic investment models, enforcing zero tolerance for corruption, banning personal publicity through government funds, and ensuring merit-based decision-making.

Referring to the assembly’s unanimous resolution on the mistreatment of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in jail, he said it was “regrettable that the elected chief minister of 45 million people is not being allowed to meet his party’s founding chairman.”

He further stated that all government actions would be executed in consultation with elected representatives and in the best public interest. A comprehensive review of all provincial laws will be undertaken to identify gaps and recommend amendments aligned with public needs.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, senior member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries and the Advocate General.

Later, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shafiq Jan, briefed the media, stating that the cabinet had approved more than 50 key decisions during a six-hour sitting—the first under CM Afridi and the 40th overall meeting of the cabinet. He said the government would move forward with transparency, merit and zero corruption, reflecting the vision of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan. “Public money will be spent only for public welfare, not personal publicity,” he added.

Among the major legislative approvals were the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Witness Protection Rules 2025—framed under the Witness Protection Act 2021—amendments to the Arms Rules 2014, and recruitment for the families of martyred officials under the Shuhada Policy.

In the energy sector, the cabinet approved Rs500 million for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company and consented to land acquisition for the Madain Hydropower Project, part of the province’s power expansion plan.

The cabinet approved financial assistance for three indigent patients, including one requiring a transplant. It also permitted installation of an HVAC system at the Peshawar Museum and sanctioned a sewage improvement scheme for tourist areas. In sports, the government approved a Rs27.7 million special grant for Shandur Polo Festival winners and Rs2 million for boxer Khan Saeed Afridi.

Shafiq Jan said the cabinet approved the Child Labour Action Plan 2025–29, under which 745,000 child labourers will be enrolled in schools over five years. He noted that Bannu Division and Upper Dir have the highest child labour rates.

A Rs4 billion Relief Support Fund was approved for displaced families of North Waziristan affected during Operation Zarb-e-Azb—funding that the federal government had not released for three years. Road improvement funds for South Waziristan and Swat were also cleared.

In a major education decision, the cabinet approved Rs6.185 billion to address missing school facilities across the province, with Rs1.20 billion to be released immediately—an initiative aligned with Imran Khan’s vision of an “education emergency.”