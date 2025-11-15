ChatGPT introduces shared conversations for smoother teamwork

OpenAI has begun pilot testing a new group chat feature for ChatGPT in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan, allowing multiple people to participate in the same conversation with the AI assistant. The feature is designed to help families, friends and colleagues collaborate more easily within a shared space.
In these group chats, ChatGPT can assist with planning trips, suggesting home renovation ideas, or finding restaurants that fit everyone’s tastes. It can also help with school or work projects by organising reports based on shared notes and files.
To start a group chat, users can tap the people icon in the upper-right corner while inside an active or new conversation. If it is created from an existing chat, ChatGPT automatically opens a fresh thread to keep previous messages private. Participants can join through manual invites or a shared link, with support for up to 20 members. Each person sets up a profile with a name, username and photo.
Group chats carry the same tools available in one-on-one conversations, including file uploads, image generation and search. Anyone with the invite link can add more people unless restrictions are enabled. Members may mute or remove others, though the creator of the chat remains in place. When a participant under 18 is present, ChatGPT limits sensitive content for the entire group.
The feature runs on GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the most suitable model depending on the prompt and the user’s plan. OpenAI says the assistant is trained to follow natural group dynamics, responding only when needed. Users can also address it directly by mentioning “ChatGPT”.
According to the company, group chats remain separate from private conversations, and personal memory is not shared across participants. Additional user controls are under exploration, and parental settings allow guardians to disable group chat access for younger users.
The pilot is currently limited to four regions and is available to both free and paid ChatGPT users. OpenAI plans to expand availability after gathering feedback from early testers.
