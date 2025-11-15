Central Asia enters new era of cooperation as leaders gather in Tashkent

TASHKENT: Central Asia is poised to take a historic step toward deeper regional cooperation as the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries convenes in Tashkent on 15–16 November.

The two-day summit, hosted by Uzbekistan, brings together regional leaders to strengthen integration, advance joint initiatives, and exchange views on key regional and global issues.

A comprehensive package of multilateral documents is expected to be adopted, signaling growing momentum behind the region’s shift toward collective action. The consultative format, proposed by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 72nd UN General Assembly in 2017, has emerged as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation. Under Uzbekistan’s current chairmanship, more than 20 major events have been held, covering a wide spectrum of shared priorities.

Once marked by closed borders, contradictions, and a lack of trust, Central Asia is now undergoing a profound transformation based on openness, solidarity, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Analysts note that this shift reflects not only strategic necessity but also a political culture shaped by seven to eight years of consistent leadership-level engagement.

President Mirziyoyev’s article, “Central Asia on the Verge of a New Era,” published ahead of the summit, has attracted wide attention as a landmark document articulating both the achievements of recent years and a forward-looking vision rooted in unity and cohesion. Its central message is that the region’s future lies in strengthening bonds. Borders that once separated nations are increasingly becoming platforms for collaboration and symbols of trust, trade, and shared development.

The region’s expanding political trust is reflected in tangible progress. Major initiatives such as border demarcation efforts, fair and coordinated use of water and energy resources, and joint projects including Kambarata HPP-1, the Zarafshan project, and the Fondaryo project illustrate a new, pragmatic mindset.

Uzbekistan’s policy of an open economy, transparent borders, and economic neighborliness has played a key role in shaping this cooperative environment. As a result, trade among regional states has risen steadily, investment conditions have improved, and joint ventures have increased. Green energy and transport connectivity are emerging as new pillars of shared growth. The region’s strategic geography offers major transit advantages, with the Middle Corridor initiative, championed by President Mirziyoyev, gaining recognition as a project of historic importance for global trade flows.

Since its creation, the Consultative Meeting has reshaped regional diplomacy by establishing a forum for open dialogue without external intermediaries. This model has enabled breakthrough solutions to long-standing issues relating to borders, water, and energy. The 2025 border delimitation agreement between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan stands out as a milestone, closing a contentious chapter and reinforcing trust among neighboring communities.

Economic integration is also accelerating. Over the past eight years, the combined GDP of Central Asian states has reached 520 billion dollars, while regional foreign trade has more than doubled. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with its neighbors rose from 2.4 billion dollars in 2016 to 7.2 billion dollars in 2024. The region’s industrial sector is expanding at about 6 percent annually, double the global average, creating a shared economic space where the success of one state advances the prosperity of all.

External partners increasingly view Central Asia as a cohesive geopolitical force rather than a set of individual states. This unified perception opens new avenues for attracting investment and implementing large-scale energy and transport initiatives. A significant shift is also evident in the region’s approach to Afghanistan, now regarded not as a problem but as an opportunity. The Trans-Afghan Railway Project exemplifies this new outlook, promising to link Central Asia with South Asia and transform the region into a key hub of Eurasian connectivity.

Regional experts emphasize that the ongoing transformation is not coincidental but the product of political will, societal aspirations, and a renewed commitment to unity. As President Mirziyoyev notes, unity has become not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. With the Tashkent summit underway, Central Asia stands on the threshold of a new era defined by cooperation, stability, and collective progress. The foundations being laid today are expected to shape the region’s development for decades to come.