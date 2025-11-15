Central Asia enters new era of cooperation as leaders gather in Tashkent

TASHKENT: Central Asia is poised to take a historic step toward deeper regional cooperation as the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries convenes in Tashkent on 15–16 November.
The two-day summit, hosted by Uzbekistan, brings together regional leaders to strengthen integration, advance joint initiatives, and exchange views on key regional and global issues.
A comprehensive package of multilateral documents is expected to be adopted, signaling growing momentum behind the region’s shift toward collective action. The consultative format, proposed by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 72nd UN General Assembly in 2017, has emerged as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation. Under Uzbekistan’s current chairmanship, more than 20 major events have been held, covering a wide spectrum of shared priorities.
Once marked by closed borders, contradictions, and a lack of trust, Central Asia is now undergoing a profound transformation based on openness, solidarity, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Analysts note that this shift reflects not only strategic necessity but also a political culture shaped by seven to eight years of consistent leadership-level engagement.
President Mirziyoyev’s article, “Central Asia on the Verge of a New Era,” published ahead of the summit, has attracted wide attention as a landmark document articulating both the achievements of recent years and a forward-looking vision rooted in unity and cohesion. Its central message is that the region’s future lies in strengthening bonds. Borders that once separated nations are increasingly becoming platforms for collaboration and symbols of trust, trade, and shared development.
The region’s expanding political trust is reflected in tangible progress. Major initiatives such as border demarcation efforts, fair and coordinated use of water and energy resources, and joint projects including Kambarata HPP-1, the Zarafshan project, and the Fondaryo project illustrate a new, pragmatic mindset.
Uzbekistan’s policy of an open economy, transparent borders, and economic neighborliness has played a key role in shaping this cooperative environment. As a result, trade among regional states has risen steadily, investment conditions have improved, and joint ventures have increased. Green energy and transport connectivity are emerging as new pillars of shared growth. The region’s strategic geography offers major transit advantages, with the Middle Corridor initiative, championed by President Mirziyoyev, gaining recognition as a project of historic importance for global trade flows.
Since its creation, the Consultative Meeting has reshaped regional diplomacy by establishing a forum for open dialogue without external intermediaries. This model has enabled breakthrough solutions to long-standing issues relating to borders, water, and energy. The 2025 border delimitation agreement between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan stands out as a milestone, closing a contentious chapter and reinforcing trust among neighboring communities.
Economic integration is also accelerating. Over the past eight years, the combined GDP of Central Asian states has reached 520 billion dollars, while regional foreign trade has more than doubled. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with its neighbors rose from 2.4 billion dollars in 2016 to 7.2 billion dollars in 2024. The region’s industrial sector is expanding at about 6 percent annually, double the global average, creating a shared economic space where the success of one state advances the prosperity of all.
External partners increasingly view Central Asia as a cohesive geopolitical force rather than a set of individual states. This unified perception opens new avenues for attracting investment and implementing large-scale energy and transport initiatives. A significant shift is also evident in the region’s approach to Afghanistan, now regarded not as a problem but as an opportunity. The Trans-Afghan Railway Project exemplifies this new outlook, promising to link Central Asia with South Asia and transform the region into a key hub of Eurasian connectivity.
Regional experts emphasize that the ongoing transformation is not coincidental but the product of political will, societal aspirations, and a renewed commitment to unity. As President Mirziyoyev notes, unity has become not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. With the Tashkent summit underway, Central Asia stands on the threshold of a new era defined by cooperation, stability, and collective progress. The foundations being laid today are expected to shape the region’s development for decades to come.
istanbul escort
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to create such a wonderful informative site.
Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to find a lot of helpful information here in the post, we’d like develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
istanbul escort
Sweet website , super layout, real clean and employ pleasant.
I believe that is among the most important information for me. And i am glad studying your article. However should observation on some basic things, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is actually great : D. Just right task, cheers
Magnificent web site. Lots of useful info here. I¦m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you on your effort!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done an impressive task and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Hello.This post was really remarkable, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this matter last Friday.
I have been examinating out many of your stories and i can claim clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
I have recently started a site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I?¦ll immediately seize your rss as I can not in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me know in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i’m happy to exhibit that I have a very good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much definitely will make sure to do not fail to remember this website and provides it a glance regularly.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were very useful invaluable
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Some genuinely prize content on this web site, saved to fav.
I?¦m not positive the place you are getting your info, however great topic. I must spend some time learning more or working out more. Thank you for magnificent info I was in search of this info for my mission.
You have brought up a very good details, thanks for the post.
Keep working ,great job!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say superb blog!
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Would love to constantly get updated great web site! .
Really excellent information can be found on weblog. “Many complain of their memory, few of their judgment.” by Benjamin Franklin.
Hello there, simply become alert to your blog thru Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in future. Many folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my view recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey! I just want to give a huge thumbs up for the good info you could have right here on this post. I might be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.
I got what you intend,bookmarked, very nice site.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
I have been examinating out many of your articles and i must say clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
Appreciate it for helping out, fantastic information.
Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Appreciate it!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Howdy very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to find a lot of useful information here in the submit, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen