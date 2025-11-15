World

Bihar election results reflect massive vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, has said that the Bihar election results reflect large-scale vote theft. He said that such a manipulated mandate—unfair from the very beginning—cannot be accepted.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct a thorough review of the election results and take decisive steps to save democracy. He said the results are extremely shocking, asserting, “Our fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will continue its fight against forces that are weakening democracy and misusing constitutional institutions. He announced that a detailed review of the poll outcome would be conducted, after which a comprehensive report would be presented. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of Bihar who supported the “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance).

Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said the Bihar election results clearly reflect vote theft orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of India. He added that the Congress will continue its campaign to defend the Constitution and save democracy.

Indian dreaded agency NIA arrests Kashmiri doctor in Pathankot

Meanwhile, in a growing campaign of harassment against Kashmiris, the dreaded Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Kashmiri doctor in Punjab.

The NIA reportedly detained Dr. Rayees Ahmad Bhat (MBBS, MS, FMG, Professor of Surgery) from a private hospital in Pathankot. Dr. Rayees, 45, is currently associated with White Medical College, PS Mamun Cantt, Pathankot district.

Dr. Bhat previously worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, during 2020–2021 and was reportedly in regular telephonic contact with staff members still posted at the university.

Kashmir Media Service reports that Indian agencies have intensified crackdowns on Kashmiris, including doctors, through harassment and intimidation. This is viewed as part of a broader agenda under the BJP-led Indian government to create suspicion around Kashmiri professionals and weaken them economically, following the recent suspicious Delhi blast case.

Previous article
LHC’s Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza resigns following 27th Amendment
Next article
President Zardari gives assent to Military Bills, resets COAS tenure under 27th Amendment
Agencies
Agencies

56 COMMENTS

  5. Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks, I appreciate it!

  8. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  11. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Safari. Superb Blog!

  15. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re no longer really much more smartly-favored than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You understand thus significantly with regards to this matter, made me individually believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved except it¦s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time maintain it up!

  19. After examine a number of of the blog posts in your website now, and I truly like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site listing and shall be checking back soon. Pls try my site as effectively and let me know what you think.

  21. There are actually numerous details like that to take into consideration. That is a great level to deliver up. I provide the thoughts above as general inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you deliver up where an important factor will likely be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged round issues like that, however I’m sure that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Both boys and girls really feel the affect of just a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.

  22. After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.

  23. I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  26. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!

  28. I will right away grab your rss as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  29. Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

  30. of course like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality however I’ll surely come back again.

  36. Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?

  37. Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its aided me. Great job.

  38. I do enjoy the way you have presented this particular issue plus it does indeed present me some fodder for thought. Nevertheless, from what I have seen, I only hope when the actual opinions pack on that people today keep on point and don’t start on a soap box involving the news du jour. Yet, thank you for this exceptional point and though I can not necessarily agree with this in totality, I respect the viewpoint.

  39. certainly like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come back again.

  41. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I am inspired! Very useful info specially the ultimate part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  45. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your website in internet explorer, would test this?K IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge portion of people will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.

  49. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

  51. It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  52. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  53. Admiring the persistence you put into your site and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  54. I feel that is one of the so much vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. However should commentary on few general issues, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D. Excellent task, cheers

  56. Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Yasir Nawaz explains why he confronted Fiza Ali over remarks about...

Yasir Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani television and film, has spoken openly about the controversy surrounding Fiza Ali’s criticism of his wife, host...

A measured easing

ATC Lahore sentences banned TLP activist to over 35 years in prison for threats to ex-CJP Isa

PM pushes power sector privatisation, lays out vision for technology-driven Daanish University

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.