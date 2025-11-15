Bihar election results reflect massive vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, has said that the Bihar election results reflect large-scale vote theft. He said that such a manipulated mandate—unfair from the very beginning—cannot be accepted.
Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct a thorough review of the election results and take decisive steps to save democracy. He said the results are extremely shocking, asserting, “Our fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy.”
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will continue its fight against forces that are weakening democracy and misusing constitutional institutions. He announced that a detailed review of the poll outcome would be conducted, after which a comprehensive report would be presented. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of Bihar who supported the “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance).
Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said the Bihar election results clearly reflect vote theft orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of India. He added that the Congress will continue its campaign to defend the Constitution and save democracy.
Indian dreaded agency NIA arrests Kashmiri doctor in Pathankot
Meanwhile, in a growing campaign of harassment against Kashmiris, the dreaded Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Kashmiri doctor in Punjab.
The NIA reportedly detained Dr. Rayees Ahmad Bhat (MBBS, MS, FMG, Professor of Surgery) from a private hospital in Pathankot. Dr. Rayees, 45, is currently associated with White Medical College, PS Mamun Cantt, Pathankot district.
Dr. Bhat previously worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, during 2020–2021 and was reportedly in regular telephonic contact with staff members still posted at the university.
Kashmir Media Service reports that Indian agencies have intensified crackdowns on Kashmiris, including doctors, through harassment and intimidation. This is viewed as part of a broader agenda under the BJP-led Indian government to create suspicion around Kashmiri professionals and weaken them economically, following the recent suspicious Delhi blast case.
