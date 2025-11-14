When climate disaster strikes

The devastation during recent floods in Pakistan made the heart cry and the eyes weep. The Pakistani society is in serious grip of climate change. Every passing year increasing temperature of the earth and lack of water are making life difficult for the people.

A seasoned environmental and climate change expert is of the view that the destruction as was witnessed in recent floods cannot be attributed wholly to the environmental causes but human neglect also has much to do with it. However, in his view better planning, implementation of environmental laws coupled with a strong political will can improve the situation and bring relief to some extent. Following is a brief extract of environmental insights explained further in this regard.

The Islamabad disaster, in which a colonel and his daughter were swept away by floodwater, could have been avoided. There are three to four nullahs in Islamabad and retention points can be made where the streams bring water in the city. Moreover, a serious compliance with environmental regulations is required.

Groundwater contamination is very costly to remedy. Once contaminated, it is very difficult for the groundwater to get fully restored to normal. In this context there is a need to check the agricultural products grown in Pakistan. If found containing heavy metals as a result of being irrigated by contaminated water, they should be barred from public consumption. In Karachi about 40 percent of the city’s garbage is dumped into the nullahs. There should be a proper system of waste collection, transportation, safe disposal, and recycling.

As for the impact of climate change in Pakistan global climate change is connected to excessive heat. We contribute only a small fraction of global CO₂ but its impact is seriously affecting us. It is because of the developed world that we are so vulnerable. In order to mitigate the adverse effects, the world is ready to extend assistance but all they need is to reassure them that the money they are giving is being used to tackle climate change.

Climate change started about 15 to 20 years ago. But unfortunately, even today we have not taken enough measures. Whatever happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistsan, we should be mindful of the fact that all this was not normal. We have to see whether it is because of climate change or routine environmental changes.

It is a fact that because of the developed world Pakistan has to pay a heavy price. However, locally we are also contributing to this global warming to some extent. Our industrial emissions are not under control. Two or three streams located outside Karachi contribute water to its catchment area. A retention or detention basin (man-made ponds) as per its capacity can hold rain water for two or three hours while the ground water is recharged during this time. After this, the excess water from Karachi can flow to the sea.

We burn crop residue which leads to generating more heat and increases air pollution. About 5.1 million acres of Pakistan consist of trees. It is said that approximately 11 percent of Pakistan has lost forest in the previous decade. The timber mafia is mainly responsible for this situation. A major tree plantation initiative launched in recent years was internationally appreciated. Even the Harvard magazine cover had highlighted this project. Such initiatives related to environmental restoration should be continued and strengthened under every government.

Pakistan’s climate disasters can be minimized through proper planning, enforcement of environmental laws and also through discovering more of the local solutions. Rain harvesting is one such solution through which the excessive rainwater can later be utilized. It can be said that environmental planning, political will, and strict regulation enforcement are vital to averting climate disasters in Pakistan. The reality remains that the floods and devastation are not merely acts of nature; they are worsened by our neglect.

Cleanliness of nullahs is essential. Our open dumps generate heat as they decompose. Vehicular emissions are also contributing to this warming. We are using Euro 2 fuel while many countries are using Euro 6 fuel. Due to an excessive rise in temperature, there is more sea evaporation from the water bodies. In the plain areas the conditions are not conducive for water to accumulate in some low-lying areas. Therefore, it travels further and eventually it reaches KPK, AJK, and GB where this water gains height and gets condensed on cooling down. Due to this phenomenon, within a small area, the intensity of rain is quite high.

We can make local environment good so that the impact is curtailed. Proper planning is required to know where we can minimize heat. We have to control excessive heat as the increased temperature also causes glaciers to burst.

The difference between cloud burst and normal rain is that this particular type of cloud has a very highly concentrated vapour. When it rises to a high altitude and gets cool, it just bursts open, thus causing a cloud burst.

However, such clouds can be tracked and forecast. Advanced radars can help us a lot with early warnings and cloud bursts. This can be done by using technology such as Doppler Weather Radar. Its advanced radars emit energy to the clouds and take signals or feedback from the clouds. In this way, the intensity and cloud movement can be ascertained. In Islamabad, some radars of this type are installed, but their availability in KPK is not enough. The scientists say that the range of radars is limited in such areas and thus their effectiveness is decreased because of the height and rugged mountainous terrain. But saying that they are totally useless is not correct. At least 12 hours’ warning, we may get. During this time the traffic can be stopped and a potential catastrophe can be avoided.

Political will is also required to tackle climate change to save the environment. According to the environment expert, the liner system (a protective barrier placed at the bottom (and sometimes along the sides) of a landfill to prevent toxic waste from seeping into the ground and contaminating soil or groundwater) should be made to safely dispose of the waste of the landfill. We can emulate the practice used in Japan. Underneath the roads, there are large ponds which are connected through pipelines, and when the water level rises, the excess water is safely directed to the oceans.

