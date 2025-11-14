Rijas/Sheikhoo and FG/Din reach final of 13th Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE: Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo secured their places in the main final after winning their respective semifinals on the fifth day of the 13th Major General Saeed uz Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, being held under the auspices of the Club (Lahore Garrison Polo Ground).
On Friday, a large number of spectators and families gathered at the Pakistan Park Polo Ground, Cavalry, to witness the high-intensity semifinal clashes. The event was also attended by Club Secretary Major (R) Babar Mehboob Awan along with other officials.
The opening semifinal delivered a nail-biting contest as Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Diamond Paints/Din by 6–5 to clinch the first berth in the final.
For Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel, Mohib Faisal Shehzad emerged as the standout performer with an impressive hat-trick. Raja Samiullah added two goals, while Malik Ali Quli Khan contributed one.
Diamond Paints/Din fought hard, with Raja Jalal Arsalan scoring twice and Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, and Saim Abbas netting one goal each, but their efforts ultimately fell short.
In the second semifinal, FG/Din Polo displayed dominant form as they overcame SQ Seagold/Newage Cables with a convincing 10–6 victory.
Star striker Hamza Mawaz Khan led from the front, scoring a remarkable seven goals, while Abbas Mukhtar and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay added two and one goal respectively.
For SQ Seagold/Newage Cables, Shiraz Qureshi impressed with four goals, and Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed a brace, but the team was unable to contain FG/Din’s aggressive offensive play.
MATCH SUMMARIES
Semifinal 1
Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel 6–5 Diamond Paints/Din
Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel:
Mohib Faisal Shehzad – 3
Raja Samiullah – 2
Malik Ali Quli Khan – 1
Diamond Paints/Din:
Raja Jalal Arsalan – 2
Mir Shoaib Ahmed – 1
Mir Hazuifa Ahmed – 1
Saim Abbas – 1
Semifinal 2
FG/Din Polo 10 – 6 SQ Seagold/Newage Cables
FG/Din Polo:
Hamza Mawaz Khan – 7
Abbas Mukhtar – 2
Rafay Sheikh – 1
SQ Seagold/Newage Cables:
Shiraz Qureshi – 4
Saqib Khan Khakwani – 2
