YouTuber explores India’s controversial ‘poop’ festival in new documentary

American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira recently released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube showcasing his experience at the centuries-old “poop festival” in Gumatapura, a remote village situated at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The festival, known locally as Gorakh Habba or Goraka Festival, is celebrated annually after Diwali. Villagers gather to engage in a ritual involving the collection, smearing, and throwing of cow dung, which forms a core part of their religious and cultural beliefs.

According to Oliveira, the villagers prepare for the event by collecting cow dung from local cattle over a period of six months. The festival is dedicated to Veerabhadra Swamy, a local deity believed to have been born from sacred cow dung.

Cow dung is considered holy in Hinduism, symbolizing purity, healing, and divine blessing. Many participants believe that playing with it brings prosperity, good health, and even cures for skin diseases. Some villagers also claim that consuming small amounts of cow dung daily can help prevent cancer and strengthen immunity.

The event begins with ritual bathing and worship ceremonies at a local temple and lake, where villagers cleanse themselves before the festival. Following the ceremonies, a large pile of wet cow dung is dumped into the town square. Hundreds of men then take part in an intense “dung war,” throwing handfuls of the dung at one another and coating themselves entirely. While women do not participate in the throwing, they assist in collecting and transporting the dung.

Oliveira described the experience as “the shittiest day of my life—literally.” However, the release of a teaser for the documentary prior to its full release sparked backlash from social media users. Oliveira faced online harassment and threats from individuals accusing him of mocking Indian traditions. Despite the controversy, Oliveira expressed admiration for the villagers’ hospitality and clarified that his intention was to document, not demean, the unique cultural practice.

At the end of the documentary, Oliveira humorously reflected, “Would I recommend it? No. Am I glad I did it? Absolutely. Will I ever forget it? Never.” He also mentioned plans to release an extended version of the documentary for his Patreon subscribers.