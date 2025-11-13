Sports

Parking costs for next year’s World Cup leave fans stunned

By News Desk

World Cup spectators may find themselves paying a premium simply to park at next year’s tournament, with some parking passes on FIFA’s official site rising to $175. The Athletic first reported the unexpectedly high fees, which have surprised fans across the car-reliant United States, one of the hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

A general parking pass for the July 14 semi-final in Dallas was listed at $175, while group-stage parking was priced at $75. In Kansas City, parking for the July 11 quarter-final would cost $125, with group-stage matches again set at $75. The pricing mirrors FIFA’s dynamic ticketing strategy, which saw early group-stage seats start at $60.

Only a few of the 16 venues across the three host nations had parking passes available as of Tuesday. Mexico City, host of the tournament’s opening match, and New York/New Jersey, host of the final, had yet to release parking options.

Demand for the event remains strong. FIFA received over 1.5 million ticket applications within 24 hours of launching the presale draw in September, underscoring the massive global interest ahead of the tournament.

News Desk
News Desk

28 COMMENTS

  4. This article highlighted the surprisingly high parking costs for next year’s World Cup very clearly. The coverage was easy to follow and captured the reactions of fans effectively.
    It’s quite shocking for attendees, and the article does a great job showing how such expenses can impact the overall fan experience.

  5. Parking costs for next year’s World Cup have certainly raised some eyebrows! It’s surprising to see such high fees, especially for fans who are already making a big investment to attend. This article sheds light on an important issue that could impact many fans’ experience at the event.

