Social media reacts to ChatGPT blunder on Dawn’s Business page

Dawn newspaper is making waves on social media after a surprising slip-up in its Business section. In an article discussing the recent surge in auto sales, an AI-generated note from ChatGPT was accidentally printed, sparking an outpouring of reactions online. The note, which was clearly intended as an internal message, read:

“If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout — perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

The mistake quickly went viral, with people flocking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn to share their amusement and surprise.

One user joked, “When you let ChatGPT write your news story and forget to proofread… AI, but make it too real 😂.”

Another chimed in with, “AI taking over the news industry, one awkward editorial slip at a time. Maybe next time the robots will write the entire paper! 🤖 #AIGoneWrong #ChatGPTFails.”

Meanwhile, some took the moment to reflect on the increasing role of AI in the media industry. A digital media expert remarked, “This is why AI can help, but you still need humans to read things before they go out. A lesson learned today.”

The incident also sparked discussions about the future of journalism. Several commenters raised concerns about the risks of relying too heavily on AI in newsrooms, with one noting, “It’s funny, but also kind of terrifying. How many more errors like this are lurking out there as AI plays a bigger role in newsrooms?”

While some found humor in the mistake, others saw it as a cautionary tale about the need for thorough editorial oversight, especially as AI tools continue to play a larger role in content creation.