PM Shehbaz orders swift completion of Jinnah Medical Complex

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairing a review meeting on construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre. INP
  • Premier directs ministries to resolve administrative and technical hurdles for state-of-the-art healthcare project
  • Says Jinnah Medical Complex will include subsidiary medical centre for enhanced local healthcare access
  • Says International medical experts should be engaged to meet global standards of medical research and care

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed all relevant ministries and institutions to expedite the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre, underscoring the need for a state-of-the-art facility with modern medical and research capabilities.

The prime minister emphasized that the project must be executed under a comprehensive, coordinated strategy to ensure timely completion and high-quality outcomes for the people of Pakistan.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the project’s progress, PM Shehbaz stressed that all administrative and technical hurdles slowing the project’s advancement must be resolved promptly through close inter-agency coordination. He called for a meticulous approach to construction standards, healthcare provision, and research excellence, asserting that the complex should serve as a benchmark for medical infrastructure in the country.

The prime minister also instructed the establishment of a subsidiary medical centre under the Jinnah Medical Complex to extend healthcare services to the local population, enhancing access to quality medical care. He further directed the engagement of international medical experts wherever necessary to ensure that the facility adheres to global standards in both healthcare and medical research.

During the briefing, officials informed the PM that the required land for the project has been fully acquired and a design consultant has been finalized. They also confirmed that third-party validation and audits will be carried out in line with the prime minister’s directives to ensure transparency, quality assurance, and timely delivery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the Jinnah Medical Complex is a cornerstone initiative for enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure and research capacity. He underscored the importance of expediting its construction so that the people can benefit from advanced medical services without delay.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and other senior federal and provincial officials responsible for project oversight.

PM Shehbaz Condemns Islamabad Blast and Wana Attack

In a separate statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attacks carried out at Islamabad’s G-11 Judicial Complex (Katcheri) and in Wana, South Waziristan, describing them as “heinous acts of terror orchestrated by Indian-backed proxies operating from Afghan soil.”

The prime minister expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, praying for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families. “My heartfelt sympathies, as well as those of the entire nation, are with the families of the martyrs,” he said, while also praying for the swift recovery of the injured. He directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for all victims.

PM Shehbaz Sharif unequivocally condemned the Indian-sponsored terrorist networks responsible for the attacks, calling them “abhorrent and cowardly acts targeting innocent Pakistani citizens through cross-border terrorism.” He emphasized that these attacks are part of India’s continuing state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and undermining regional peace.

National and International Coordination

PM Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for close cooperation among federal ministries, provincial authorities, and security institutions to prevent future attacks and strengthen national resilience. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to work with international partners to curb terrorism, ensure peace, and promote regional stability.

Regarding the Jinnah Medical Complex, the prime minister emphasized that the project reflects Pakistan’s commitment to public welfare, combining advanced healthcare with scientific research. The complex is designed to serve as a model institution, providing cutting-edge facilities, specialist care, and a hub for medical education and innovation.

Comprehensive Strategy for Healthcare and Security

The prime minister’s directives underscore a dual focus: upgrading Pakistan’s medical infrastructure and simultaneously addressing the growing threat of terrorism. By ensuring timely completion of the Jinnah Medical Complex and improving access to healthcare, PM Shehbaz is aiming to bolster public trust and institutional effectiveness.

The meeting highlighted the importance of transparent project monitoring, international expertise, and inter-agency coordination. PM Shehbaz also emphasized that all challenges—administrative, technical, or logistical—must be addressed without delay, and that progress should be reported regularly to ensure accountability.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s directives reflect a holistic approach to national development, combining state-of-the-art healthcare, research advancement, and counter-terrorism measures. By linking infrastructure projects with citizen welfare and simultaneously condemning cross-border terrorism, the prime minister reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its people, promoting progress, and defending its sovereignty.

His leadership signals that Pakistan remains determined to confront security challenges while expanding access to modern healthcare, scientific research, and institutional efficiency for the benefit of present and future generations.

Staff Report
