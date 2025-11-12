Kh Asif ‘signals’ potential action against terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan after ‘twin incidents’

- Defense czar stresses Pakistan ‘compelled to respond, ruling out any reliance on Afghan guarantees
- Says Pakistan maintains high alert, warning India against any aggression during Bihar elections and reiterating commitment to peace
- Says hot pursuit operations, physical and aerial measures to be intensified to safeguard national security
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday warned that attacks on terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan “could not be ruled out” following the twin security incidents in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed lives and underscored the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism.
At least 12 people were killed and 36 injured in a suicide blast outside Islamabad’s G-11 Judicial Complex, coinciding with major international events in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference and the 6th Margalla Dialogue. A cricket match between the Green Shirts and Sri Lanka was also underway in Rawalpindi during the attack.
Simultaneously, security forces continued a clearance operation at Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan against terrorists hiding inside the institute.
Speaking on a TV channel, Asif stressed that Pakistan was “compelled” to respond after these attacks. He said that strikes on terrorist sanctuaries across the border “could definitely happen, God willing,” if the perpetrators continue to use Afghan soil as a safe haven.
The defence minister underscored that Pakistan can no longer rely on verbal guarantees from the Afghan Taliban, stressing that three rounds of dialogue had failed to ensure compliance. “Let’s not fool ourselves … there was no united government in Kabul; it is composed of factions, some linked to India and others controlled from elsewhere. These attacks are a prelude to aggression orchestrated via Afghan territory but directed by India,” he said.
Highlighting the scale of cross-border infiltration, Asif said that over the past year, 2,500 to 3,000 militants have entered Pakistan from Afghanistan, including around 55 percent of those neutralized in counterterrorism operations. “Pakistan does not have sanctuaries for them; they come and hide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is a reality that cannot be denied,” he added.
Asif emphasized that Pakistan possesses the capability to respond decisively but prefers to avoid war in order to maintain focus on economic recovery and national development. “Our natural wish is peace, but if our country’s security is challenged, we will respond in kind,” he said.
The minister also confirmed that security forces continue to pursue terrorists in “hot pursuit,” including into Afghan territory where necessary, using physical and aerial measures. He warned that such operations would be intensified in the coming period to safeguard Pakistan’s borders and citizens.
Responding to questions about India, Asif said he would not be surprised if New Delhi blamed Pakistan for incidents in the coming hours. Nevertheless, he assured that Pakistan seeks no conflict with either eastern or western neighbours. “It would be absolutely crazy for us to initiate violence during this critical period of economic consolidation,” he stressed.
However, he made it clear that Pakistan will retaliate if targeted. “We will never support terrorist activity directly or indirectly, but we will pay back in the same coin if attacked,” he said. He also warned of the potential for Indian “dramas” ahead of the second phase of the Bihar elections, reiterating that Pakistan remains on high alert.
Asif concluded by emphasizing that Pakistan’s defensive posture has not relaxed since the May conflict with India. The country remains vigilant against any adventure or military initiative while continuing to prioritize economic recovery and national stability.
