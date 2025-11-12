APHC slams BJP’s ‘false normalcy’ claims in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the BJP-led Indian government for what it called “false and fabricated claims” of normalcy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), accusing it of using repression and propaganda to conceal widespread rights violations.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas said civilians, including doctors, activists, and parents of detained youth, were being harassed and humiliated in cordon-and-search operations and house raids. He described these actions as “war tactics” aimed at crushing Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.

Minhas said the situation in the territory remains highly precarious, with the BJP regime seeking to promote a “false narrative” of peace, investment, and development to justify its unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. “The reality on the ground is the complete opposite of what New Delhi claims,” he asserted.

The APHC also condemned the recent blast in New Delhi, alleging it bore signs of a possible false-flag operation aimed at vilifying Muslims and Kashmiris. The group called for an independent probe into the incident. It similarly denounced the blast near a court in Islamabad, expressing solidarity with victims and urging Pakistan to identify “enemies and their foreign backers operating from Afghanistan at India’s behest.”

Minhas said India’s ongoing construction of new military infrastructure near the Line of Control was part of a “deliberate military conspiracy” to consolidate occupation forces. He cited studies showing severe psychological distress and mental health crises among Kashmiris due to prolonged repression and surveillance.

The spokesman reminded the international community that the United Nations had passed multiple resolutions on Kashmir’s disputed status, yet India continued to detain thousands under laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “No amount of force or propaganda will break the will of the Kashmiri people or suppress their legitimate demand for freedom,” Minhas concluded.