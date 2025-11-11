Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI live

Pakistan are set to take on Sri Lanka in the first One Day International of their three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. After an impressive home win against South Africa, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s men will look to maintain their momentum in white-ball cricket. This series also serves as another key milestone in Afridi’s captaincy journey as he continues to shape the ODI squad.
The hosts enter the contest with confidence, having dominated Sri Lanka historically with 93 wins in 157 ODIs. Out of the 30 matches played between the two sides on Pakistani soil, Pakistan have claimed 18 victories while Sri Lanka have won 12. The visitors will be eager to reverse that trend and make a strong start to their first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2019–20, when the home side won 2–0.
Fans in Pakistan can watch the match live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, all of which will provide HD coverage and in-depth analysis. For online viewers, the game will be streamed live on Tapmad and Tamasha, offering easy access across mobile and web platforms.
International viewers can tune in through several broadcasters: Willow TV in North America, Supreme TV and Dialog TV in Sri Lanka, T Sports in Bangladesh, SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Cricbuzz in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.
The match began at 2:30 pm, and both sides will be keen to seize early control in what promises to be a competitive and entertaining start to the series.
Great guide for fans looking to catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI live! It’s always exciting to know where to tune in for such a high-stakes match. This article provides all the details fans need to make sure they don’t miss any action!
