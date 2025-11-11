Syria joins alliance against IS after White House talks

WASHINGTON DC: Syria is joining the global coalition against the militant Islamic State (IS) group, a United States’ official said on Monday hours after US President Donald Trump welcomed his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa for historic White House talks.
Sharaa, whose rebel forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December last year, was the first Syrian leader to visit the White House since the Middle Eastern country’s independence in 1946.
But the 43-year-old’s landmark visit to the Oval Office came just days after Washington removed him from its terrorism list. Sharaa’s group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
“During the visit, Syria announced that it is joining the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,” becoming the 90th member of the alliance and “partnering with the United States to eliminate ISIS remnants and halt foreign fighter flows”, a senior administration official said.
According to the official, Syria will also be allowed to resume diplomatic relations with Washington “to further counterterrorism, security, and economic coordination“.
Trump said he wanted Syria to become “very successful” after more than a decade of civil war and added that he believed Sharaa “can do it, I really do“.
“He’s a very strong leader. He comes from a very tough place, and he’s a tough guy,” Trump told reporters after the meeting, which was closed to press. “People said he’s had a rough past, we’ve all had rough pasts… And I think, frankly, if you didn’t have a rough past, you wouldn’t have a chance.”
Trump said Syria was a “big part” of his plan for a wider Middle East peace plan, which the US president is hoping will prop up the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
“Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after the meeting.
Despite this, Trump would not confirm reports that Syria would sign any non-aggression pact with long-term foe Israel.
Afterwards, Sharaa was interviewed by broadcaster Fox News, saying Syria’s ongoing dispute with Israel over the Golan Heights territory would make entering peace talks difficult now. But he suggested talks facilitated by Trump and Washington could help start negotiations.
The Syrian president’s visit capped a remarkable turnaround for a former jihadist who once had a $10 million US bounty on his head.
In dramatic scenes as he left his meeting with Trump, he climbed out of his motorcade to greet crowds of supporters outside the White House, surrounded on all sides by bodyguards.
‘Astonishing transformation’
Syria’s presidency said on X that Sharaa and Trump discussed the bilateral relationship, “the ways to strengthen and develop it, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest“.
It published photos of Trump standing and shaking hands with a smiling Sharaa beside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
Other pictures showed the Syrian leader sitting opposite Trump with top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and top US military officer Dan Caine.
Since taking power, Syria’s new leaders have sought to break from their violent past and present a more moderate image to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.
Sharaa’s White House visit is “a hugely symbolic moment for the country’s new leader, who thus marks another step in his astonishing transformation from militant leader to global statesman“, said Michael Hanna, US programme director at the International Crisis Group.
The Syrian met Trump for the first time in Saudi Arabia during the US leader’s regional tour in May. At the time, the 79-year-old Trump dubbed Sharaa, 43, as “a young, attractive guy“.
Sharaa was expected to seek US funds for Syria, which faces significant challenges in rebuilding after 13 years of devastating civil war.
After his arrival in Washington, Sharaa over the weekend met with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva over possible aid.
Sharaa’s extremist past has caused controversy in some quarters but the State Department’s decision on Friday to remove him from the blacklist was widely expected.
The Syrian president has also been making diplomatic outreach towards Washington’s rivals. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin in October in their first meeting since the removal of Assad, a key Kremlin ally.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I am impressed with this website , rattling I am a big fan .
great points altogether, you just received a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your publish that you just made a few days ago? Any sure?
Enjoyed reading through this, very good stuff, regards. “Whenever you want to marry someone, go have lunch with his ex-wife.” by Francis William Bourdillon.
Some truly superb information, Glad I noticed this. “Use your imagination not to scare yourself to death but to inspire yourself to life.” by Adele Brookman.
Absolutely written written content, thanks for selective information.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
You could certainly see your expertise within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart. “Man is the measure of all things.” by Protagoras.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
I am no longer sure where you are getting your info, however good topic. I must spend a while finding out more or working out more. Thanks for great information I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
It is best to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this web site!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Merely wanna input on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the subject material is real wonderful. “Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.” by Barry LePatner.
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
I was very pleased to search out this internet-site.I wanted to thanks in your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you just can do with a few to drive the message house a little bit, however other than that, that is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
This site is my breathing in, really superb style and design and perfect written content.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!
Very fantastic information can be found on website.
Hello. magnificent job. I did not anticipate this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Thank you for another informative website. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Deference to op, some fantastic entropy.
I like looking through and I believe this website got some really useful stuff on it! .
You could certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “If the grass is greener in the other fellow’s yard – let him worry about cutting it.” by Fred Allen.
Rattling instructive and fantastic structure of content material, now that’s user pleasant (:.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb site!
Heya! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the great work!
I do agree with all the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
I have read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a fantastic informative site.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to paintings on. You’ve done a formidable task and our entire community shall be thankful to you.
I really like your writing style, excellent information, thankyou for putting up : D.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help different users like its helped me. Great job.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent job on this topic!
What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not really much more well-liked than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!