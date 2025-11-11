Sunny Deol rejects Dharmendra’s death rumors

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has issued a statement addressing false reports about his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, dismissing claims that the legendary performer has passed away.

According to Sunny, Dharmendra is “stable and under observation,” and the family is hopeful for his full recovery. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available,” his statement read. He appealed to the public to avoid spreading misinformation, adding, “Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

The clarification follows a wave of social media speculation after Dharmendra, 89, was hospitalized on November 10 due to breathlessness. Reports suggest he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he received intensive care and was briefly placed on a ventilator.

Earlier, Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, had also condemned the fake news circulating about his condition. Hema described the rumors as “unforgivable” and “deeply disrespectful,” urging the media to act responsibly. Esha Deol reiterated that her father is “stable and recovering,” while requesting privacy for the family and thanking fans for their prayers and support.

The Deol family continues to assure fans that the veteran actor is receiving the best medical care and remains on the path to recovery.