Sarwat Gilani discusses Gul Meher’s look in Biryani

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani has opened up about her role in the drama Biryani, sharing insights into the creation of her character, Gul Meher, and her decision to step away from hosting.

Gilani revealed how her look for Gul Meher was developed. She explained that the director, Badar Mehmood, reached out to her after 11 years, emphasizing how much he wanted her for the role. To bring Gul Meher to life, Gilani involved her mother, traveling to Hala to collect Ajraks and select outfits. Most of the character’s wardrobe, including the kurtas, were pieces Gilani already owned, as she prefers loose-fitting styles. The actress also used her own jewelry, which she had polished to suit the character, aiming to craft a portrayal that resonated with real-life women. Fans have responded positively, with many enjoying the character’s fashion and even creating memes about her outfits.

Gilani also discussed her decision to leave the morning show Rise and Shine, explaining that while she enjoyed the platform and the opportunity to discuss important issues, her commitment to her daughter took precedence. With her daughter being only six months old at the time, Gilani chose to dedicate her mornings to starting a mother-toddler program, prioritizing the sacrifices that mothers make for their children.