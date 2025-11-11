Entertainment

Roma Riaz defends wearing sari at Miss Universe, calls it part of Pakistan’s heritage

By News Desk

Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz has responded to online criticism over her red carpet look at the Moonlight Sky Gala in Phuket, saying the sari is “as Pakistani as the shalwar kameez.”

Riaz, who wore a hand-embellished silver-beige sari by designer Kanwal Malik, was questioned by some for choosing a garment commonly seen as “Indian attire.” In an Instagram post, she reminded followers that the sari predates national borders and belongs to the shared heritage of South Asia.

“The sari isn’t owned by borders. It was born from the soil of the Indus Valley — the same land our ancestors called home,” she wrote. “It’s part of our shared heritage, woven long before the lines between us existed.”

She added that the sari has long been part of Pakistani wardrobes, appearing in family portraits and classic films. “I refuse to let our heritage be rewritten or erased,” Riaz said. “I will reclaim every thread that tells our story.”

Riaz’s post included images from Pakistan’s cultural history, such as a 1969 newspaper clipping about women’s fashion, and photos of Nusrat Bhutto and singer Mala Begum wearing saris.

In another post, she described her outfit as a tribute to Pakistan’s artistic and sartorial legacy. “The sari is a timeless garment that predates borders and continues to embody grace, femininity, and identity,” she wrote, calling it a symbol once favoured by poets, artists, and icons of cinema.

She thanked designer Kanwal Malik for styling her look at the Kora Resort Phuket event, held ahead of the main Miss Universe pageant. For Riaz, the debate over what defines “Pakistani fashion” underscores a deeper truth — that reclaiming heritage means honouring shared histories and the garments that preserve them.

Previous article
‘Married women who talk too much should be slapped’, Mrs. Khan controversial remark draws criticism
Next article
Dhaka on high alert following crude bomb, arson attacks
News Desk
News Desk

34 COMMENTS

  3. Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.

  9. Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I fulfillment you access constantly quickly.

  13. Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great website.

  16. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  18. Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  21. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before. “Perfection of moral virtue does not wholly take away the passions, but regulates them.” by Saint Thomas Aquinas.

  22. Hey There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely return.

  24. Thanks for these pointers. One thing I should also believe is that often credit cards providing a 0 monthly interest often appeal to consumers in zero monthly interest, instant authorization and easy over-the-internet balance transfers, nonetheless beware of the main factor that can void your current 0 easy streets annual percentage rate and as well as throw one out into the very poor house quickly.

  28. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

  30. hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Boosting Islamabad-Manama relations

Pakistan enjoys very warm brotherly relations with all Gulf Cooperation Council members, which are embedded in history and religion. The GCC region has remained...

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan in Jeopardy

Norway defends envoy’s court visit amid Pakistan’s protest

Epaper_25-12-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.