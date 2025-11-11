Roma Riaz defends wearing sari at Miss Universe, calls it part of Pakistan’s heritage

Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz has responded to online criticism over her red carpet look at the Moonlight Sky Gala in Phuket, saying the sari is “as Pakistani as the shalwar kameez.”
Riaz, who wore a hand-embellished silver-beige sari by designer Kanwal Malik, was questioned by some for choosing a garment commonly seen as “Indian attire.” In an Instagram post, she reminded followers that the sari predates national borders and belongs to the shared heritage of South Asia.
“The sari isn’t owned by borders. It was born from the soil of the Indus Valley — the same land our ancestors called home,” she wrote. “It’s part of our shared heritage, woven long before the lines between us existed.”
She added that the sari has long been part of Pakistani wardrobes, appearing in family portraits and classic films. “I refuse to let our heritage be rewritten or erased,” Riaz said. “I will reclaim every thread that tells our story.”
Riaz’s post included images from Pakistan’s cultural history, such as a 1969 newspaper clipping about women’s fashion, and photos of Nusrat Bhutto and singer Mala Begum wearing saris.
In another post, she described her outfit as a tribute to Pakistan’s artistic and sartorial legacy. “The sari is a timeless garment that predates borders and continues to embody grace, femininity, and identity,” she wrote, calling it a symbol once favoured by poets, artists, and icons of cinema.
She thanked designer Kanwal Malik for styling her look at the Kora Resort Phuket event, held ahead of the main Miss Universe pageant. For Riaz, the debate over what defines “Pakistani fashion” underscores a deeper truth — that reclaiming heritage means honouring shared histories and the garments that preserve them.
