Pakistan to extend full cooperation if Kabul takes on TTP, other militant groups: PM

Premier Shehbaz describes a peaceful Afghanistan as key to regional connectivity, prosperity and growth

Calls on international community to unite for peace, security, and sustainable development

Highlights Pakistan’s resilience against repeated terrorist attacks and threats to sovereignty

Reaffirms government’s economic reforms, youth and women empowerment, and SME promotion

Stresses unique role of parliaments in advancing peace, development, and human-centered policies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for decisive action against militant groups operating from Afghan soil, pledging Pakistan’s full cooperation in counterterrorism efforts while urging the international community to unite for peace, sustainable development, and regional security.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, the premier underscored that collective efforts among nations can anchor lasting peace, strengthen democracy, and advance shared prosperity.

“I would like to conclude with full confidence in the wisdom of the enlightening discussions that will take place during this conference, and I look forward to its outcomes, which will guide all of us in our future course of action and our collective journey forward. My ultimate… pic.twitter.com/XIUqKvs0gt — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

Addressing the gathering under the theme of “Peace, Security, and Development,” Shehbaz Sharif welcomed parliamentary leaders, dignitaries, and participants, highlighting Pakistan’s resilience in the face of repeated terrorist attacks. “Our armed forces, with their unmatched professionalism, have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy,” he said, reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“A peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional connectivity, growth, and prosperity. Though peace has remained elusive for decades, Pakistan has never lost hope and continues to strive for a peaceful neighborhood. It is unfortunate that militant groups continue to imperil… pic.twitter.com/rQcwFTGLEQ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan has always supported dialogue and diplomacy as the cornerstone of peace. “If the Afghan government takes decisive action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating on its territory, Pakistan stands ready to provide full cooperation,” he stressed. He described a peaceful and stable Afghanistan as essential for regional connectivity, economic growth, and prosperity, while warning that extremist elements continue to pose a threat beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

“Pakistan is honored to host this important gathering, bringing together parliamentary leaders to deliberate on our shared vision of peace, security, and development around the globe. The theme of this conference; peace, security, and development, could not be more timely and… pic.twitter.com/LECbBgGR5k — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

The prime minister also outlined his government’s wide-ranging reforms aimed at promoting sustainable development, institutional strengthening, and empowerment of youth and women. He highlighted initiatives to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), job creation, digital skills training for women, and broader financial inclusion. “Peace and security are the foundation of sustainable national and regional development,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s progress is closely linked to active engagement with the global community and multilateral institutions.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended and addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), highlighting the importance of the conference’s theme, Peace, Security, and Development, as both timely and profoundly relevant to today’s global challenges. The… pic.twitter.com/sLHTInkbnD — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

Reflecting on Pakistan’s security challenges, the Prime Minister recalled the unprovoked aggression faced in May from the eastern front. He lauded the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, which not only thwarted the enemy’s plans but also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty. “Having won the war, we must now win peace through sincere and honest efforts,” he said.

Premier Shehbaz stressed that militant attacks on Pakistan’s border posts last month were met with a firm and measured response, demonstrating the country’s readiness to protect its people and borders. “A peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional growth and prosperity,” he added, urging Kabul to rein in TTP and other terrorist groups to achieve lasting peace.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing reforms to promote inclusive growth, strengthen institutions, and empower women and youth. He noted that Pakistan has actively engaged with international financial institutions and development partners to foster fiscal reforms, climate resilience, and investment facilitation. “No nation can prosper in isolation; our destinies are closely intertwined,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to global cooperation and multilateralism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized the unique and indispensable role of parliaments in improving the lives of citizens. “Legislative bodies must serve as instruments of guidance, ensuring that policies foster equitable development while addressing emerging challenges,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a Family Photo at the Inter-parliamentary Speakers Conference. pic.twitter.com/0WzLA7yxLc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

In his remarks, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, calling for collective thought, commitment, and action. He stressed that dialogue should serve as a bridge to foster cooperation and mutual understanding among nations. Gillani also highlighted the need for parliaments to address complex global challenges, including climate change, ensuring that national security and human development remain closely aligned.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Inter-parliamentary Speakers Conference. pic.twitter.com/IsMOxLMkNL — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 11, 2025

The Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference provided a platform for legislators to exchange ideas and strengthen collaboration on peace, security, and sustainable development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address reinforced Pakistan’s stance on regional stability, counterterrorism, and multilateral engagement, emphasizing the nation’s readiness to support Afghanistan in combating militancy while promoting prosperity for the broader region.