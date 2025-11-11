Pakistan between two worlds

Pakistan often feels like a country living in two eras at once. Walk through Lahore and you might see a teenager filming a TikTok outside a centuries-old mosque. Drive through a village in Sindh and you’ll notice solar panels shining on mud-brick rooftops.
The contrast isn’t just visual, it’s symbolic. We are a nation caught between modern ambitions and inherited traditions, trying to make sense of who we are and where we’re headed. When Pakistan came into being in 1947, it carried two intertwined promises: progress and spiritual grounding. No doubt, the state tried to modernize its systems but society clung tightly to old hierarchies. The result is a country that speaks the language of progress yet often acts out of fear of it.
This divide is clear in our education system. Pakistan’s literacy rate hovers around 62 percent, lower than other nations in the region but that single number hides several different realities. Elite schools in major cities prepare students for global universities and teach them to question ideas. Government schools, underfunded and outdated, still depend on memorization and punishment. Then there are the Madrassas, attended by millions, where faith and discipline take centrestage. Each system produces a distinct worldview. We aren’t just teaching children different subjects, we’re raising them in separate mental worlds. That’s why our national debates often sound less like dialogue and more like translation across cultures.
You see the same split in everyday life. Our cities glow with billboards, cafés, smartphones and influencers but the old power structures which are class, patriarchy and authority, remain firmly in place. We talk about women’s empowerment in seminars and on television, yet still expect daughters to sacrifice ambition for family honour. We praise digital innovation but censor ideas that challenge our comfort zones. It’s modernization in form, not in spirit.
Take women’s rights as an example. Pakistan has had a woman prime minister, woman chief minister, women fighter pilots and CEOs in the tech industry. Yet the Global Gender Gap Index 2024 by World Economic Forum ranks us 148th out of 148 countries. Every year, the Aurat March reignites the same argument, is it empowerment or rebellion? That question reveals more than it seems. It’s not just about women. It’s about our collective confusion over what kind of society we want to build.
Culturally, Pakistan is full of contradictions that somehow coexist. The same family that insists on arranged marriage might also post Valentine’s Day pictures on Instagram. A boy who recites the Quran before sunrise might spend the evening listening to Western music. It’s easy to call this hypocrisy, but it’s more complex than that. It’s a generation living in two realities at once, plugged into global culture, yet deeply rooted in local traditions. Two-thirds of Pakistan’s population is under 30 and they navigate this duality every day. They dream in English, think in Urdu, pray in Arabic and live in a world that rarely feels unified.
Politics reflects the same story. Every government promises reform and meritocracy but politics still runs on personalities rather than principles. We digitize voter lists and build online governance platforms, but it is commonly believed that the real decisions still happen in drawing rooms and private meetings. We build the tools of modern democracy but hesitate to use them. Even the internet, which could have been a space for open and decent expression, is often constrained by fear and control due to its misuse. It’s as if we’ve built a modern house but keep choosing to live in its basement.
Pakistan’s task now is not to choose a side, but to grow into itself. We need to become a country that uses technology without losing empathy, which values family yet respects individual choice, which keeps faith alive while letting thought breathe. For decades we’ve been arguing about which direction to take. Maybe the time has come to stop choosing between the two worlds we inherited and start building the one we actually want.
Economically, Pakistan stands on uneven ground. On one side, the digital economy is thriving. Money processing apps have changed how ordinary people handle money. Young entrepreneurs are launching startups with international reach. On the other hand, most of the country still depends on agriculture, informal labour and remittances from abroad. According to the World Bank, nearly 40 percent of Pakistanis remain vulnerable to poverty. Urban Pakistan may look modern but much of rural Pakistan still struggles for the basics like food, water and reliable electricity.
Even on the world stage, we embody this duality. We are a nuclear power, an important player in global politics and home to one of the largest youth populations in Asia. Yet we’re still defined by instability, uneven education and fragile governance. We present strength abroad but often hesitate to confront weakness at home. Still, living between two worlds doesn’t have to mean being lost between them. It can also mean we have the raw material to create something new, a way of being modern without losing soul. The choice isn’t between East and West, faith and reason, or tradition and progress. The real challenge is to blend them intelligently, to build a Pakistan that draws strength from its past without being trapped by it.
Our own history offers clues. The golden age of Muslim civilization flourished through curiosity, science, philosophy and art, all rooted in faith, not divorced from it. Islam’s earliest thinkers didn’t see knowledge as a threat to belief but as its completion. That same spirit of confidence can guide us today. Our traditions like poetry, generosity and family bonds don’t need to fade in the modern age. They can soften it, give it meaning.
