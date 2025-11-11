Israel’s wars are creating decades of Chaos

WAHINTON WATCH
In the days after Israel was attacked on 7 October 2023, the thenn US President Biden cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to make the same mistakes the USA made following 9/11. Biden never publicly spelled out what he meant, but it was understood as a warning to Netanyahu, in response to the shock generated by the attack, not to overreact or overreach, as President George W. Bush had done by invading and occupying Iraq and proposing a US-led democracy agenda that would transform the Middle East. That war lasted more than a decade with tremendous cost in lives, treasure, and US prestige. It also emboldened Iran and spawned extremist groups across the Levant and North Africa, like ISIS.
If that is what Biden meant, and administration officials made it clear that it was, then it was sound advice— maybe the soundest Biden had to offer the Israelis during his tenure in office. The problem, of course, was that Netanyahu didn’t listen, and the USA did nothing to apply restraints when the Israelis did exactly what they were urged not to do. In fact, the Biden Administration did exactly the opposite. It embraced Netanyahu’s goals in Israel’s assault on Gaza. It gave Israel tens of billions in military arms and defended its actions at the United Nations. As it became clear that the Israelis were committing war crimes and genocide, Biden and company threatened sanctions on the international jurists that were investigating these crimes.
About all the US administration did during all this time was timidly challenge Netanyahu to think about “the day after” and offer a few ceasefire proposals. Although the Israelis never fully accepted the terms of the Biden proposals and made it clear what Netanyahu’s government had in mind for the “day after,” the USA did nothing to rebuke them.
The Biden crowd should have known that Netanyahu didn’t want to end the war, nor did the governing coalition with which he was aligned. They were driven by fantasies of Greater Israel that would evict Palestinians from Gaza, annex the West Bank, and expand its “security perimeter” by gaining control of parts of Lebanon and Syria.
As the war dragged on, it metastasized into a regional conflict. Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi government entered the fray with disastrous consequences for all involved. Israel responded by assassinating Hezbollah’s leaders and cadre in a massive bombing campaign and a terrorist attack using explosive personal devices in Lebanon and extending the war into Syria and then to Iran, Hezbollah’s main military backer.
The problem for Israel is that its occupations and conflicts are costly and require US support, but with Democrats and a still small but growing number of Republicans becoming increasingly disinclined to financially underwrite the costs of Israel’s wars, the days of their deplorable behaviours may be numbered.
After entering the White House, President Donald Trump followed the Biden playbook by giving the Israelis a free hand and political backing, while also, as is his style, floating grandiose and often contradictory ideas.
He cautioned Netanyahu against bombing Iran and then joined in the battle. He floated the now infamous “Gaza Riviera” plan, and followed this by embracing elements of the Arab peace plan— but only after Netanyahu had been given the opportunity to amend it.
When the plan was announced a little over a month ago, President Trump boasted that it was “the greatest day in human history” that would transform the entire Middle East. One month later, Israeli bombs are still falling on Lebanon and Gaza, though with less frequency and intensity, and there has been an exchange of captives between Israel and Hamas. But with the exception of these developments, little else has changed on these or other fronts in the Israeli-Arab conflict.
Palestinians in Gaza continue to be strangled by a constrictive Israeli occupation. Over one million souls are crammed into congested tent camps in the less than one-half of Gaza, from which the Israelis have withdrawn, with little or no access to food, clean water, medical attention, electricity, or sanitation facilities. There are battles between Hamas and clan-led groups armed by Israel. And Israel shows little or no interest in surrendering its newly expanded Gaza “security perimeter” and moving ahead to the next phase of the “peace plan.”
Israel has established five military outposts in southern Lebanon and continues to bomb both Lebanese villages and United Nations teams that are in the south of Lebanon. And Israel has expanded its occupation of southern Syria and is insisting that it will remain there, using as justification the need to “protect” Syria’s Druze population.
While withdrawing Knesset legislation to formally annex the West Bank, Israel’s military and organized settler movement have continued to seize land, terrorize and evacuate villages, deny Palestinians the opportunity to harvest their olive crop— vital for their survival— and detain and kill Palestinians who protest these oppressive behaviours.
The bottom line is that Biden’s 2023 cautionary note was clearly ignored. Not unlike George W. Bush’s disastrous war and occupation of Iraq that was supposed to transform the Middle East but only led to a decade of war and consequences that continue to take a toll across the region, Netanyahu’s overreach, supported by the USA, has indeed transformed the Middle East— but not for the better. Israel will now be more deeply than ever enmeshed in active conflict on multiple fronts, with no end in sight.
