Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament has advanced a bill that would mandate the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israeli citizens, with some lawmakers believing it would prevent future prisoner-release deals.
In a vote held late on Monday — the first of four needed for the measure to become law — the bill passed with 39 in favour and 16 against, out of 120 lawmakers.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had called on all political factions to back the bill, which he has said was aimed at creating deterrence against “Arab terrorism”.
“This is how we fight terror; this is how we create deterrence,” he said in a statement after the initial vote. “Once the law is finally passed — terrorists will be released only to hell.”
Some parties boycotted Monday’s vote
The bill will now move to a parliamentary committee for further debate before a second and third vote. It is not guaranteed that it will become law, with several key political parties having boycotted Monday’s initial vote.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid was quoted by Israeli media as saying that he would not vote in favour of the bill.
The Palestine Liberation Organisation condemned the vote, with Palestinian National Council Speaker Rawhi Fattouh calling the draft law “a political, legal, and humanitarian crime”. The vote was also criticised by Hamas.
Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954, and the only person ever executed in Israel after a civilian trial was Adolf Eichmann, an architect of the Nazi Holocaust, in 1962.
Ben-Gvir has argued that imposing the death penalty would deter anyone considering an attack similar to the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and resulted in 251 hostages being taken to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s devastating retaliatory offensive in Gaza killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health officials in Gaza. A tenuous ceasefire was agreed last month that included the release of 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza, plus the remains of deceased ones, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
Prisoner release deals
Israel has released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees since October 2023 in exchange for the release of the hostages that were being held by Palestinian fighters.
Most of the hostages have been released except for the remains of three deceased Israelis and one foreigner.
Tzvika Foghel, a member of Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party and chair of the parliamentary national security committee, where the bill will now be debated, said imposing the death penalty would mean no more prisoner deals.
Palestinians who have been released have included some convicted of serious crimes, including murder. Many had not been convicted of any crime.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the October 2023 attack on Israel, was released in 2011 as part of an exchange of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for one Israeli soldier held in Gaza. Far-right Israeli politicians such as Ben-Gvir have, during the fighting in Gaza, opposed the release of Palestinians who were involved in the killings of Israelis.
Ben-Gvir handed out sweets to fellow lawmakers after the initial vote passed. In Gaza, some Palestinians had handed out sweets to the public after the October 2023 attack.
You have brought up a very great details , appreciate it for the post.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
I just wanted to type a quick remark so as to appreciate you for all the fabulous ideas you are sharing at this site. My prolonged internet investigation has at the end of the day been recognized with professional ideas to write about with my friends and family. I would assume that we visitors actually are really lucky to exist in a good place with many special people with great tactics. I feel pretty privileged to have encountered the weblog and look forward to really more brilliant moments reading here. Thank you once more for everything.
I am glad to be a visitant of this staring web blog! , regards for this rare info ! .
Real nice layout and superb written content, absolutely nothing else we need : D.
You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something which I believe I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am taking a look forward in your next submit, I will try to get the grasp of it!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for!
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I am experiencing problem with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting an identical rss problem? Anybody who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
You made some first rate factors there. I appeared on the web for the difficulty and found most individuals will go together with together with your website.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
Woh I like your content, saved to bookmarks! .
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Rattling clean website , regards for this post.
I genuinely enjoy reading on this internet site, it has got excellent content. “Those who complain most are most to be complained of.” by Matthew Henry.
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this site, also I think the style has great features.
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Outstanding post, I believe people should acquire a lot from this web site its rattling user friendly.
I haven?¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, regards. “While thou livest keep a good tongue in thy head.” by William Shakespeare.