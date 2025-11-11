Entertainment

Iqra Aziz announces second pregnancy

By News Desk

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has shared the joyful news that she and her husband Yasir Hussain are expecting their second child. The actress revealed her baby bump in a heartwarming family photo posted on Instagram, capturing the moment with her followers.

“Happily and chaotically we’re growing to four,” Iqra captioned the post, expressing excitement about their expanding family.

Earlier this year, Yasir Hussain had hinted at the possibility of expanding their family during an appearance on Nadia Khan’s show, saying, “We’ll have our second baby soon, InshaAllah.”

Iqra and Yasir, who married in 2019, welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, in July 2021. The couple now looks forward to another addition to their family.

