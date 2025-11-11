Gunmen attack cricketer Naseem Shah’s property

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the property of Pakistan’s national cricketer Naseem Shah on Monday, causing damage to the main gate, windows, and a parked vehicle. The incident occurred in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack and have filed a case.

Fortunately, Naseem’s family was unharmed during the attack as the fast bowler was not present at the property, being currently in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan national cricket team is preparing for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from November 11 to 15.

Following the ODI series, Naseem will represent Pakistan in the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which will take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

The Pakistan squads for the Sri Lanka ODIs and T20I Tri-series have been announced. The full schedule for the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan and the T20I Tri-series is as follows:

Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan:

11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series: