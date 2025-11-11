Gunmen attack cricketer Naseem Shah’s property

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the property of Pakistan’s national cricketer Naseem Shah on Monday, causing damage to the main gate, windows, and a parked vehicle. The incident occurred in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack and have filed a case.
Fortunately, Naseem’s family was unharmed during the attack as the fast bowler was not present at the property, being currently in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan national cricket team is preparing for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from November 11 to 15.
Following the ODI series, Naseem will represent Pakistan in the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which will take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.
The Pakistan squads for the Sri Lanka ODIs and T20I Tri-series have been announced. The full schedule for the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan and the T20I Tri-series is as follows:
Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan:
- 11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
- 13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
- 15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
T20I Tri-Series:
- 17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
- 19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
- 22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- 23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- 25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- 27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- 29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Good write-up, I?¦m normal visitor of one?¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In idea I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and on no account appear to get something done.
Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Thank you!
Just wanna say that this is handy, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
you have an awesome weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Such a shocking and unfortunate incident involving Naseem Shah’s property! It’s troubling to hear about this attack on a young cricketer’s life outside the field. This article does a great job in covering the details of the situation and raising awareness about this unsettling event.
Keep up the great piece of work, I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your web blog is rattling interesting and has lots of good info .
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Glad to be one of the visitants on this awesome site : D.
It is really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Good blog! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
I am continually looking online for tips that can assist me. Thank you!
A person essentially assist to make critically articles I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual publish incredible. Great activity!
I reckon something genuinely special in this internet site.
You made some fine points there. I did a search on the topic and found most folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
Currently it sounds like Drupal is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Good site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website. He was totally right. This publish actually made my day. You can not imagine just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
My husband and i ended up being absolutely peaceful John managed to do his analysis out of the precious recommendations he was given from your weblog. It’s not at all simplistic to just find yourself releasing thoughts that many a number of people have been selling. We really take into account we need the website owner to be grateful to because of that. Those explanations you have made, the simple website navigation, the relationships you can give support to instill – it’s got many fabulous, and it’s facilitating our son in addition to the family consider that this topic is excellent, and that’s truly indispensable. Many thanks for the whole lot!
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers
I am happy that I detected this site, just the right information that I was searching for! .
Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Can I simply say what a relief to search out somebody who truly knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know find out how to convey a problem to light and make it important. Extra people have to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant consider youre not more popular since you definitely have the gift.
Some genuinely excellent blog posts on this internet site, appreciate it for contribution.
Some genuinely superb information, Glad I detected this.
Admiring the persistence you put into your site and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I like this web blog very much so much great info .
You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually one thing which I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very large for me. I am having a look ahead to your next submit, I¦ll try to get the hang of it!
Can I just say what a aid to seek out somebody who truly is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know the best way to deliver a problem to gentle and make it important. Extra people have to read this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre no more well-liked since you positively have the gift.
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I am not certain the place you are getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or figuring out more. Thank you for fantastic information I used to be looking for this info for my mission.
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Very informative and fantastic complex body part of subject matter, now that’s user genial (:.
Thankyou for this wondrous post, I am glad I noticed this web site on yahoo.
I like the efforts you have put in this, thank you for all the great articles.