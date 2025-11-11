Fuzon makes a comeback after six years with new vocalist, new era

KARACHI: Fuzon, the iconic band that reshaped Pakistan’s music scene in the 2000s, is making a long-awaited return after a six-year hiatus. Known for its unique fusion of pop, rock, and classical ragas, the band will perform its first comeback show on November 15 at the Arts Council in Karachi.
In a conversation with *The Express Tribune*, Imran Momina (Immu), the band’s creative force, explained that the break was unplanned, driven by both personal and global changes. “Yes, we had taken a break. It was a Covid break. Then people’s lives changed — some migrated, some left the country, some got disappointed, some got disheartened. That journey was mine too,” he said.
Formed in the early 2000s, Fuzon revolutionized the Pakistani music landscape with its soulful blend of pop melodies, rock textures, and classical ragas. Their debut album *Saagar* (2002) introduced timeless hits such as *Aankhon Ke Saagar*, *Khamaj*, and *Mora Saiyyan*, establishing the band as a unique voice in South Asia’s music scene. Over the years, the lineup changed multiple times, with original vocalist Shafqat Amanat Ali pursuing a successful solo career. However, Immu remained at the core of Fuzon’s creative direction.
Now, Fuzon enters a new era with a fresh lineup, featuring Wajeehuddin Meer as the new vocalist. Meer, a singer-songwriter known for his contemporary tone and emotional depth, is poised to resonate with a new generation. Immu believes that Meer’s voice, which he describes as “the voice of the heart,” will connect with listeners across generations, from Gen Z to millennials.
Meer’s musical journey began in 2009 when he participated in the reality show *LG Awaaz Banaye Star*. He has since been the lead vocalist for bands like Imtezaaj and The Merchandise and has also worked as a broadcast engineer.
As part of their return, Fuzon is working on a new album, which will include reimagined versions of their classic hits. “Yes, we will recreate the old songs. And you will see — it will be great,” Immu said.
While the band’s original vocalist, Shafqat Amanat Ali, was not involved in the reunion, Immu expressed his respect for Ali’s journey and wished him well. “Shafqat is a great vocalist. We started a beautiful journey together. But our paths parted, and that’s okay. He has his world, I have mine,” Immu said.
Despite the changes, Immu emphasized that Fuzon is more than just a band — it is a legacy. “I won’t be Fuzon. Someone else will be running it later. But Fuzon will continue. That is the true beauty of this work,” he reflected.
Fuzon’s comeback performance at the World Culture Festival in Karachi on November 15 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band, blending their classic sound with fresh musical elements for a new audience.
