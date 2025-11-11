E-papers

Epaper_25-11-11 KHI

By E-Paper
Previous article
Epaper_25-11-11 ISB
Next article
Epaper_25-11-11 LHR
E-Paper
E-Paper

98 COMMENTS

  1. Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  2. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

  5. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

  7. Admiring the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  10. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.

  12. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  17. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!

  20. You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing that I think I might never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely wide for me. I am looking forward in your next post, I will attempt to get the hang of it!

  22. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

  23. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web-site.

  24. Somebody essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Wonderful job!

  27. The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

  34. I am just writing to let you know of the remarkable discovery my friend’s girl found studying the blog. She learned a lot of details, most notably what it is like to have a wonderful helping heart to make the rest easily know precisely a variety of complex subject matter. You really surpassed my expected results. Thanks for giving such good, healthy, explanatory as well as cool tips about that topic to Lizeth.

  35. I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!

  36. What i don’t understood is in reality how you are not really much more smartly-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably in relation to this topic, made me individually consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated except it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!

  40. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.

  41. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

  42. Its great as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for putting up. “What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose.” by Andre Agassi.

  43. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Many thanks!

  44. I was just looking for this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Generally the top websites are full of garbage.

  45. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i?¦m happy to express that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make certain to don?¦t disregard this site and give it a glance on a continuing basis.

  48. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!

  49. The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to read, however I truly thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you can fix when you werent too busy looking for attention.

  50. I keep listening to the newscast lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?

  53. Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

  56. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the future. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice afternoon!

  58. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing on your feeds or even I achievement you get entry to constantly rapidly.

  60. What¦s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its aided me. Good job.

  62. I’m often to running a blog and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and preserve checking for new information.

  63. Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!

  65. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

  68. It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  71. I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  72. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to offer something back and aid others like you helped me.

  73. A formidable share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a little evaluation on this. And he the truth is purchased me breakfast because I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If doable, as you develop into expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is extremely helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

  74. Admiring the time and energy you put into your site and in depth information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  81. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  82. Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a ton!

  84. I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be using? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?

  86. There are some attention-grabbing deadlines in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There’s some validity however I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as properly

  87. Somebody essentially assist to make severely articles I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual post extraordinary. Wonderful job!

  90. Thank you for another excellent article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  97. Howdy very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to search out a lot of useful info here within the publish, we want work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China, UAE to intensify trade and economic relations in the future

BEIJING: China is willing to strengthen the alignment of its 15th Five-Year Plan with the development plan of Middle Eastern countries and further enhance...

Mirziyoyev puts forward new initiatives to develop cooperation between Central Asia and Japan

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi handed 17-Year jail terms in Toshakhana-2 Case

Nine dacoits killed as joint operation continues in Ubauro

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.