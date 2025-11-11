CM Maryam declares Punjab a climate leader at COP-30, pioneering green revolution

- Punjab CM says anti-smog budget raised from Rs94b to Rs123b to prioritize clean air and e-mobility vision
- Say AI-driven Smog War Room and Climate Observatory to monitor pollution and predict environmental hazards
- Ten automated rapid transit systems and 1,500 electric buses to transform urban mobility across Punjab
- Suthra Punjab initiative connects every street and home to waste management and digital dashboards
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday declared that combating the hazardous effects of climate change has moved from rhetoric to action, stressing that “the fight against smog is no longer a slogan but a mission.”
Speaking at the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at COP-30 in Belém, Brazil, she highlighted Punjab’s ambitious environmental and climate initiatives, underlining that “Punjab’s forests are no longer silent, and its lakes no longer still; the heartbeat of Punjab’s nature is returning to normalcy.”
The chief minister outlined the province’s multi-pronged approach to climate resilience, emphasizing that Punjab is leading South Asia in practical environmental reforms. She said the provincial budget to combat smog has increased from Rs94 billion to Rs123 billion, reflecting the government’s commitment to clean air, renewable energy, and sustainable development. “We are transitioning to eco-friendly fuels and converting waste into energy. The Punjab Clean Air and E-Mobility Vision is now being expanded across the province with tangible results,” she said.
Maryam Nawaz announced that ten major automated rapid transit systems are being introduced in various cities, while landfill sites are being converted into green forests and solar parks. She highlighted clean water and sanitation programs, noting that District Water and Sanitation Authorities have been established in 41 districts and initiatives launched in 66 cities. “We are developing 2,500 model villages where every household will have access to clean drinking water and sanitation,” she added.
She further elaborated on Punjab’s environmental stewardship, stating that over 2.5 million citizens have pledged to reduce plastic usage under the province’s Plastic Management Cell. The Punjab Wildlife and Biodiversity Program has rescued over 35,000 birds and 700 animals, including 23 bears from captivity. The province is constructing South Asia’s largest wildlife hospital, establishing three wildlife rescue centers, and operating a dedicated helpline (1107). Special environmental courts now enforce the Punjab Wildlife Act and Protected Areas Act, imposing penalties up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs5 million for illegal wildlife trade and cruelty.
Drawing parallels between the Amazon and the Indus, she emphasized the interconnection of humanity and nature. “The survival of humanity is linked with the survival of rivers, air, and sky,” she said, warning that Pakistan, while contributing less than one percent to global emissions, ranks among the ten most climate-vulnerable countries. Recalling the devastating 2025 floods, she said 27 districts were submerged, affecting five million people, 3.3 million acres of land, and 2.4 million acres of crops. The government relocated 2.6 million people and 2.1 million animals in what she called “the largest rescue operation in Punjab’s history.”
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted Punjab’s leadership in scientific climate management, noting that 100 air quality monitoring stations are now connected to an AI-driven Smog War Room, while South Asia’s first real-time Climate Observatory is being established in Lahore. This system integrates satellite data, sensors, and AI to provide accurate forecasts and track pollution-prone areas, aided by over 8,500 Safe City cameras and thermal sensors. Industries and brick kilns have been geo-tagged, and Punjab, in collaboration with SUPARCO and NASA, has reduced crop residue burning by 65 percent.
The chief minister also underscored the Climate-Smart Farming Program, under which 5,000 super seeders, 15 balers, and mechanized harvesters have been provided to farmers, alongside Rs80 billion in interest-free loans for mechanization. “In a short time, our actions have cleared the skies and built a new social contract between farmers, government, and science,” she said. She explained that Punjab’s Green Revolution is transforming farmlands into hubs of innovation, mechanization, and productivity, with silage machinery, dryers, pruners, sprayers, and pivot irrigation systems enhancing efficiency and sustainability.
Maryam Nawaz emphasized the integration of AI and machine learning for environmental monitoring, with AQI sensors now capable of detecting hazards beyond weather patterns. A Rs12.5 billion Climate Endowment Fund has been established to finance sustainability initiatives. The provincial transport network is undergoing full electrification, with 1,500 electric buses, 120,000 e-bikes and e-rickshaws, 1,100 electric taxis, and 10 automated rapid transit systems soon operating across major cities, including Gujranwala and Faisalabad. She said the e-mobility ecosystem will include solar-powered charging, AI-based route optimization, and digital fare systems.
Punjab’s waste management initiatives, under the “Suthra Punjab” program, now connect every street, home, and city to a digital dashboard, transforming previously polluted areas into cleaner, monitored environments. Public-private partnerships have generated over 150,000 green jobs, with vehicles and equipment manufactured locally, creating a province-wide climate solutions workforce. Carbon market pilot projects, waste-to-fuel initiatives, biogas and compost plants, and recycling parks are positioning Punjab in the global carbon economy.
The CM highlighted Punjab’s forestry and biodiversity programs, with millions of trees planted, a special Forest Protection Force established, and AI-driven wildlife monitoring systems implemented in partnership with IUCN. Thermal imaging and early warning sensors are now protecting forests and wildlife from wildfires. Projects worth over Rs8.7 billion are transforming natural sites into eco-destinations, while a Wildlife Force of 600 officers enforces conservation laws.
Maryam Nawaz concluded her address by urging global unity and environmental responsibility. “Our world may be divided by geography, but the air is shared. Saving the planet is not charity; it is humanity’s survival,” she said. She called for a global alliance of empathy, turning waste into energy, educating children about the environment, and planting trees in every village. She emphasized the role of both the Global North and South in restoring ecological balance and said, “Together, we can transform historical injustice into shared purpose and ensure the survival of our planet.”
