Chinese solar panels dominate Pakistan’s renewable energy market

ISLAMABAD: Over 95 per cent of Pakistan’s imported solar panels come from China, reflecting the country’s growing reliance on Chinese technology to meet its renewable energy needs, according to recent data.

Solar panels have become increasingly popular across Pakistan, not only in urban areas but also in rural regions where power outages remain frequent. Some areas continue to face daily electricity disruptions lasting 10 to 18 hours, while electricity prices remain high and regional power rationing occurs during peak hours.

Pakistan has significant potential for solar energy, with average daily solar irradiance ranging from 4.5 to 7.0 kWh per square meter. Government renewable energy policies introduced around 2020 have encouraged solar adoption, resulting in imports of over 39 GW of solar panels in five years. This accounts for more than three-quarters of the country’s total installed power generation capacity.

Local businesses are also turning to solar energy to manage high electricity costs. Hitech Industries, a stocker and trading operator in Sahiwal, installed a 3MW solar photovoltaic project in the Arifwara-Sahiwal region.

The project uses LONGi solar panels and Huawei inverters. It is expected to generate approximately 4.3 million kWh annually, saving around 21,000 tons of coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by roughly 32,850 tons.

“Our project saves a total of 12 megawatt-hours of energy every day,” said site engineer Usama Shahid. CEO Dr. Muhammad Arshad added that their experience with LONGi panels “exceeded expectations,” highlighting the efficiency and reliability of Chinese solar technology.

The growth of solar energy projects like Hitech Industries’ reflects Pakistan’s shift toward renewable energy as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution.

Experts say wider adoption of solar power could help the country address electricity shortages, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and contribute to climate change mitigation.