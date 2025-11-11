Entertainment

Amna Malik shares her thoughts on joint family vs nuclear family in Jama Taqseem

By News Desk

Actress Amna Malik, known for her recent performances in Sher and Jama Taqseem, has weighed in on the ongoing debate between joint and nuclear families.

Malik, who portrays the character of Rashda in Jama Taqseem, shared that her character’s journey is one of self-discovery, as she navigates a life of oppression and struggles to find her strength and identity. However, Malik’s personal perspective on family dynamics is quite different.

In a recent appearance on Hasna Mana Hai, Malik discussed her views on joint families, stating that while there is nothing inherently wrong with living in a joint family, the challenges arise when the family grows and children are born. As the family expands, space becomes a pressing issue, and conflicts can emerge not just between sisters-in-law but even among siblings. Malik emphasized that maintaining a certain distance is important to preserve love and harmony within the family.

