All students, teachers evacuated safely from Cadet College Wana as operation continues

Around 650 students and staff evacuated safely during high-risk clearance operation

Security forces eliminate two terrorists, three still trapped inside college building after attackers targeted cadets with explosives-laden vehicle

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirms Afghan nationals behind the attack

Says operation led by Frontier Corps KP (South) continues until last militant neutralized

ISPR says terrorists in constant contact with Afghan handlers, continuing cross-border threat

RAWALPINDI/WANA: In a tense security operation on Tuesday, all students and teachers were safely evacuated from Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, officials said, after terrorists armed with explosives were discovered hiding inside the educational facility.

The evacuation came amid a massive clearance operation by Pakistan’s security forces, which vowed to continue “until the last militant is sent to hell,” underscoring the state’s resolve against Afghan-linked terrorist elements threatening national security. At the height of the operation, around 300 people remained inside the college as forces moved cautiously to neutralize the threat without endangering cadets’ lives.

The operation was led by the Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South), with security officials emphasizing extreme caution due to the presence of Afghan militants inside the college. State broadcaster PTV reported that approximately 650 individuals, including 525 cadets, were present at the time of the attack, highlighting the scale of the threat and the precision required in the ongoing operation.

🔴Footage of the #Pakistan Army rescuing students from cadet college Wana The terrorists are equipped with long range rifles (snipers), the operation is ongoing, the final results will be decisive. InshAllah#PakistanArmy #Wana #ISPR pic.twitter.com/lICmIw8sgw — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 11, 2025

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Speaking to the media earlier on Tuesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that three people had been martyred during the clearance operation, though their identities were not disclosed. He added that all cadets had been safely rescued.

“The terrorists had planned to hold them (cadets) hostage, but their plan could not materialize. Clearance of the area is underway and will be completed shortly,” Naqvi said, underscoring the swift action of Pakistan’s security forces.

Security sources revealed that two terrorists were killed yesterday after they rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the college’s main gate, causing the structure to collapse and severely damaging an adjacent building.

Afghan Nexus and Foreign Involvement

Naqvi highlighted that the attackers were identified as Afghan nationals and maintained communication with their handlers throughout the night.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to the media, said that a vehicle-borne suicide attack occurred yesterday in Wana, targeting students and teachers. Three casualties were reported, while Pakistani forces successfully evacuated everyone. The attacker has been… pic.twitter.com/spsPspFOAt — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 11, 2025

“We are very clear that Afghanistan is directly involved in this attack. We have presented evidence and details on multiple occasions, showing how these terrorists are trained and directed from across the border,” he said.

The minister urged citizens and provincial authorities to stand united with Pakistan’s security forces, stressing that any external influence should not undermine national priorities:

“We must put Pakistan first. Any other country comes later,” he said, emphasizing the importance of solidarity against terrorism.

Naqvi warned that the state would act decisively if Afghan authorities failed to curb the cross-border threat.

The Interior Minister also confirmed that at least three people were martyred during an ongoing operation at Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan.

The peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime remain stalled, although a ceasefire continues between the two neighbors. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif recently stated that negotiations have been suspended, with no plans for a fourth round of talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Kabul to restrain militant groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghan soil, emphasizing that lasting peace in the region depends on this. Speaking at the Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, he said a stable Afghanistan is crucial for regional connectivity, growth, and prosperity.

Political and Provincial Reactions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, describing it as “an extremely cowardly act targeting innocent students and academic institutions.” He also announced that a peace jirga would convene at the KP Assembly, involving the federal government, opposition parties, and tribal elders, to discuss the province’s volatile law and order situation.

Addressing a sports event in Peshawar, Afridi added, “We will not be scared by these attacks. We have faced them before and will once again restore peace, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Details of Terrorists Inside the College

Earlier on Tuesday, security sources confirmed that a clearance operation was underway to eliminate three khwarij hiding in a specific college building, located away from cadet residences. The term “Fitna al-Khawarij” refers to terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The terrorists were continuously taking directives from Afghanistan via telephone,” security sources said, adding that the operation was conducted with utmost precision to avoid harm to the cadets.

PTV also reported that the three Afghan khwarij were confined to a specific building within the college, and security forces had fully surrounded the area.

Military Statement and Historical Context

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the militants were receiving instructions from Afghan handlers, describing the act as “blatant barbarism” in contrast to Afghan Taliban assertions claiming these groups are not present on their soil.

Security sources praised the rapid response by the Pakistan Army, noting, “Two khwarij were neutralized immediately, preventing a potential hostage situation.”

Officials emphasized that terrorists attacking innocent tribal children have no connection with Islam or Pakistan’s progress, highlighting the group’s repeated attempts to instill fear in tribal youth pursuing education.

The incident drew painful parallels to the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack in 2014, when 147 people, including 132 children, were martyred. Officials noted that Tuesday’s operation aimed to protect the youth and preserve their access to quality education in the tribal areas.

Recent Security Operations

The attack at Cadet College Wana comes amid a heightened security climate. Earlier on Monday, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) led to the elimination of 20 terrorists—eight in North Waziristan and 12 in Dara Adam Khel, KP, with an additional four killed in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

Authorities have warned that the TTP’s resumption of hostilities since November 2022 has led to a spike in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel, security forces, and government institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Security Forces’ Strategy and Public Assurance

Officials stressed that the operation at Cadet College Wana was meticulously planned and executed, with priority given to the safety of cadets and staff. The Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies have deployed specialized teams to neutralize threats while maintaining high security around educational and civilian institutions.

“These khwarij, associated with the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij, have once again attempted acts of terrorism similar to APS Peshawar, but our forces are trained and committed to thwart them,” a security source said.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating the last terrorist, sending a strong message to both domestic and foreign supporters of extremist elements.

Security analysts say the operation highlights the persistent cross-border threat from Afghanistan, as well as the continued targeting of soft civilian targets by TTP-affiliated groups. Authorities have emphasized the need for regional cooperation and intelligence-sharing to prevent future attacks.

Pakistan’s leadership, including the interior ministry, provincial governments, and the military, have underscored unity, vigilance, and proactive operations as key measures to safeguard educational institutions and public spaces.