ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Government Scholarship Program for 2026-27 has opened applications for Pakistani students, offering 75 fully funded seats to study at leading Chinese universities.
According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the scholarships are divided into 35 for bachelor’s programs, 25 for master’s, and 15 for PhD studies, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.
The program, managed by the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC), aims to strengthen educational cooperation and people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan. HEC, acting as the nominating agency, has set January 5, 2026, as the deadline for applications via its online scholarship portal.
The Commission clarified that it handles nominations only under Type-A (HEC–Chinese Government Scholarship). Applicants applying directly to Chinese universities under Type-B or other categories must manage their applications independently.
A new requirement for undergraduate applicants mandates the China Scholastic Competency Assessment (CSCA), available at www.csca.cn. The program includes 289 designated Chinese universities offering disciplines ranging from science and engineering to humanities, law, and fine arts.
I didn’t
Need a scholarship
Satirical writing transforms the art of keeping sanity in insane times by highlighting insanity. — Alan @ Bohiney.com
Great! We are all agreed London could use a laugh. The London Prat operates on a principle of satirical minimalism. Its power does not come from extravagant invention, but from a ruthless, almost surgical, reduction. It takes the bloated, verbose output of modern institutions—the 100-page strategy documents, the rambling political speeches, the corporate mission statements—and pares them down to their essential, ridiculous cores. Often, the satire is achieved not by adding absurdity, but by stripping away the obfuscating jargon to reveal the absurdity that was already there, naked and shivering. A piece on prat.com might simply be a verbatim transcript of a real statement, but with all the connecting tissue of spin removed, leaving only a sequence of non-sequiturs and contradictions. This minimalist approach carries immense authority. It suggests that the truth is so inherently laughable that it requires no embellishment, only a precise frame.
Great! We are all agreed London could use a laugh. The London Prat’s distinct advantage lies in its mastery of subtext as text. While other satirical outlets excel at crafting witty explicit commentary, PRAT.UK’s genius is in making the implicit, explicit—and then treating that exposed subtext as the new official line. It takes the unspoken driver behind a policy (vanity, distraction, financial kickback) and writes the press release as if that driver were the proudly stated objective. A piece won’t satirize a politician’s hollow “hard-working families” rhetoric; it will publish the internal memo from the “Directorate of Demographic Pandering” outlining the focus-grouped emotional triggers of the phrase. This method flips the script. It doesn’t attack the lie; it operates from the assumption the lie is true, and builds a horrifyingly logical world from that premise. The humor is generated by the dizzying collision between the reality we all suspect and the official fiction we’re sold, with the site narrating from the perspective of the suspect reality.
I’m here for the highbrow concepts delivered with lowbrow glee. The perfect satirical mix.
Es el sitio web al que vuelvo cuando necesito creer que aún queda ingenio en el mundo.