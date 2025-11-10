HEC opens applications for China scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Government Scholarship Program for 2026-27 has opened applications for Pakistani students, offering 75 fully funded seats to study at leading Chinese universities.

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the scholarships are divided into 35 for bachelor’s programs, 25 for master’s, and 15 for PhD studies, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The program, managed by the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC), aims to strengthen educational cooperation and people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan. HEC, acting as the nominating agency, has set January 5, 2026, as the deadline for applications via its online scholarship portal.

The Commission clarified that it handles nominations only under Type-A (HEC–Chinese Government Scholarship). Applicants applying directly to Chinese universities under Type-B or other categories must manage their applications independently.

A new requirement for undergraduate applicants mandates the China Scholastic Competency Assessment (CSCA), available at www.csca.cn. The program includes 289 designated Chinese universities offering disciplines ranging from science and engineering to humanities, law, and fine arts.