Two systems, two futures

Walk into an elite private school in Lahore or Karachi, and you will see students fluently speaking and debating in English, quoting Shakespeare, and reading books and novels without any language hurdle. Step into a public school a few miles away, and you will find students learning and cramming grammar rules by translating in Urdu and struggling with their English textbooks. This sharp contrast is not only linguistic— it reflects a deeper socioeconomic divide that determines opportunity, class, and privilege in Pakistan.
The story of the English language in Pakistan is interconnected with historical events. It was introduced during the British colonial rule and became the chief language for administrative, legal, and bureaucratic purposes. After the nation’s independence, Urdu was made the national language, but English retained its status as the official language. Even after 78 years of independence, this bilingual system is still dominant. Over time, English became a symbol of power and prestige, while Urdu and regional languages were viewed as less valuable.
While students in private schools attain fluency much earlier, only 47 percent of fifth graders in public schools are able to read a basic English passage, according to the Annual Status of Education Report. Functional English literacy, or the capacity to use the language in everyday situations, is significantly lower than the 62 percent literacy rate reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Despite being “literate” on paper, millions of Pakistanis are still unable to read job instructions, write a formal application, or speak English fluently.
This inequality becomes painfully visible at the university level. University education in fields such as medicine, engineering, law, and the social sciences is predominantly conducted in English. This change is overwhelming for graduates of public schools. Many drop out not because they lack intelligence, but because they lack English skills. On the other hand, elite school graduates find this system tailored to their upbringing, giving them a clear advantage.
The gap is not merely academic; it’s psychological. Public school students tend to feel less than competent, not wanting to speak up for fear of their accents or grammar betraying them. Elite school products, however, are raised discussing, writing, and thinking in English. Confidence follows naturally because the system encourages it. English, which has the power to bind us in education, has now become a wall between the select few and the rest.
At last, language should not be a barrier, but a bridge between people to learn, grow, and communicate effectively. But as long as English remains the property of a few, millions of students will remain excluded from the change in their lives they deserve. The true challenge for Pakistan is not whether it can educate the elite in English, but whether it can democratize the English language for everybody. Until the gap is bridged, the country will continue to generate two systems and two futures—one that propels us ahead, and one that keeps us behind.
A Rawalpindi government school teacher once explained, “My students know science wonderfully well in Urdu, but when the examination is in English, they fail. The knowledge is there— language conceals it.” A Karachi private school student cut to the chase: “English comes naturally to us.” I couldn’t possibly think how difficult it would be for others.” Their words speak to the crux of the matter— not effort, not intellect, but exposure.
Subsequent governments have attempted to correct the issue, but the policy pendulum swings erratically. The current government enforces English for all subjects; the next swings back to Urdu. Neither succeeds. Teachers in public schools are seldom equipped with training to teach in English, and students are seldom provided with the setting to learn it. In the meantime, the elite resist reform because the current system guarantees their kids’ dominance.
The underlying reason is social, political, and societal. English has been linked to status, class, and modernity. The elite schools and parents do not want change because English provides their children with an advantage. Simultaneously, government schools are underfunded, have untrained teachers, and are short on resources to deliver quality bilingual education.
So what’s the solution? We don’t have to eliminate English, but we must democratize it. Structured English training must be given to teachers in public schools, particularly in rural areas. Bilingual education can be introduced in schools, teaching early subjects in Urdu and introducing English gradually for science and technology. Books must be rewritten in easier, more understandable language. And above all, governments have to make a firm commitment towards a long-term language policy that doesn’t shift with each election.
At last, language should not be a barrier, but a bridge between people to learn, grow, and communicate effectively. But as long as English remains the property of a few, millions of students will remain excluded from the change in their lives they deserve. The true challenge for Pakistan is not whether it can educate the elite in English, but whether it can democratize the English language for everybody. Until the gap is bridged, the country will continue to generate two systems and two futures—one that propels us ahead, and one that keeps us behind.
Something more important is that when searching for a good internet electronics shop, look for online stores that are consistently updated, always keeping up-to-date with the most current products, the most effective deals, and also helpful information on goods and services. This will make sure that you are getting through a shop that stays on top of the competition and gives you things to make educated, well-informed electronics buying. Thanks for the important tips I have learned from the blog.
Thanks for your publiction. Another element is that being photographer includes not only difficulty in recording award-winning photographs and also hardships in getting the best digicam suited to your requirements and most especially challenges in maintaining the caliber of your camera. This really is very true and obvious for those photography lovers that are straight into capturing the particular nature’s exciting scenes – the mountains, the particular forests, the actual wild and the seas. Going to these daring places certainly requires a digicam that can surpass the wild’s hard surroundings.
Interesting article. It is unfortunate that over the last decade, the travel industry has had to tackle terrorism, SARS, tsunamis, bird flu virus, swine flu, as well as first ever real global economic depression. Through all this the industry has really proven to be robust, resilient in addition to dynamic, acquiring new strategies to deal with trouble. There are constantly fresh difficulties and the possiblility to which the sector must once more adapt and react.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!
Nice post. This wasn’t what I was searching for but I still enjoyed reading it.
I believe that avoiding prepared foods would be the first step to help lose weight. They could taste beneficial, but refined foods include very little nutritional value, making you take more to have enough power to get over the day. Should you be constantly consuming these foods, moving over to cereals and other complex carbohydrates will help you have more strength while consuming less. Good blog post.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this? IE still is the market leader and a large portion of people will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I?ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a wonderful informative web site.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Thanks for your publication. One other thing is that often individual states in the United states of america have their particular laws which affect home owners, which makes it extremely tough for the the nation’s lawmakers to come up with a fresh set of recommendations concerning property foreclosure on home owners. The problem is that each state has own laws which may have impact in a negative manner in regards to foreclosure plans.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have learn this put up and if I may I desire to suggest you few attention-grabbing things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to learn more things approximately it!
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and fantastic design.
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost all important infos. I?d like to see more posts like this .
I appreciate your wordpress design, wherever would you obtain it through?
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
One thing I have actually noticed is always that there are plenty of common myths regarding the banking companies intentions if talking about foreclosure. One fable in particular would be the fact the bank desires your house. The bank wants your dollars, not your home. They want the bucks they loaned you with interest. Preventing the bank is only going to draw some sort of foreclosed conclusion. Thanks for your write-up.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Thanks for expressing your ideas right here. The other issue is that each time a problem occurs with a pc motherboard, individuals should not go ahead and take risk involving repairing it themselves for if it is not done right it can lead to permanent damage to the whole laptop. It’s usually safe to approach your dealer of any laptop for your repair of its motherboard. They have technicians who may have an experience in dealing with notebook motherboard issues and can have the right prognosis and execute repairs.