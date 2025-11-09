Punjab govt extends Section 144 restrictions until November 15

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has announced a seven-day extension of Section 144 across the province, maintaining the current restrictions until November 15. The official notification has been released accordingly.

A spokesperson for the Home Department stated that public gatherings, protests, rallies, sit-ins, and similar events will continue to be prohibited during this period. Section 144 will also enforce a ban on the assembly of four or more people in public spaces.

Additionally, the spokesperson emphasized that displaying weapons, using loudspeakers (except for Azaan and Friday prayers), and disseminating hateful or sectarian content are strictly forbidden throughout the province. This extension aims to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and protect both lives and property.

The decision comes in response to concerns over potential threats to public peace, including the risk of terrorist activities. However, exceptions to the restrictions include weddings, funerals, and official government duties or court proceedings.

Authorities have warned that large public gatherings could become targets for terrorism, and anti-state groups may seek to exploit such events to incite unrest or carry out disruptive acts.