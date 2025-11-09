PIA admin-aircraft engineers dispute severely disrupts flight operations

KARACHI: The dispute between the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration and aircraft engineers entered its sixth consecutive day, severely disrupting flight operations.
According to reports, nine flights were cancelled and 18 others faced delays ranging from three to ten hours due to technical issues and unavailability of spare parts.
Flights from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, Dubai to Karachi, and Faisalabad to Dubai were among those cancelled, sources added. Similarly, Dubai to Faisalabad and Peshawar to Dubai flights were also cancelled, along with Gilgit and Islamabad-bound domestic flights.
The Islamabad to Al Ain flight (PK-143) departed after a delay of nearly 10 hours, according to sources.
On November 04, 2025, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations across the country came to a halt after aircraft engineers launched a protest against the management.
According to reports, the dispute between the national carrier’s management and the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) intensified, leading engineers to suspend the clearance of aircraft for departure.
The engineers announced they would not resume work until the attitude of the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) improves, sources said. The protest has resulted in the grounding of several domestic and international flights.
The PIA CEO has reportedly directed the Chief HR Officer to take strict disciplinary action against protesting engineers. “Engineers responsible for flight disruptions must face consequences,” the CEO instructed, according to sources within the airline.
Due to the ongoing protest, multiple PIA flights were cancelled or delayed, particularly on major international routes. Flights PK747 and PK744 on the Lahore and Madinah routes, and PK741 and PK736 on the Islamabad and Jeddah routes, were among those affected.
Similarly, flights PK761 and PK832 from Karachi to Jeddah could not depart, while PK263 and PK264 on the Karachi–Lahore–Abu Dhabi route faced long delays.
Operations on Karachi–Islamabad–Dubai and Peshawar routes (PK233 and PK284) and Karachi–Islamabad–Dammam routes (PK245 and PK246) were also disrupted.
One more thing. I really believe that there are several travel insurance sites of respected companies that let you enter a trip details and find you the quotations. You can also purchase the international holiday insurance policy on the internet by using your credit card. Everything you should do will be to enter all travel particulars and you can view the plans side-by-side. You only need to find the program that suits your financial allowance and needs after which use your credit card to buy them. Travel insurance on the internet is a good way to take a look for a trustworthy company with regard to international holiday insurance. Thanks for giving your ideas.
Thanks for discussing your ideas. Something is that college students have a selection between national student loan as well as a private student loan where it’s easier to decide on student loan debt consolidation reduction than in the federal student loan.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
This web page is really a walk-through for all of the information you wished about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you?ll definitely discover it.
Thanks for your helpful article. One other problem is that mesothelioma cancer is generally a result of the inhalation of material from asbestos fiber, which is a cancer causing material. It truly is commonly witnessed among individuals in the building industry who’ve long experience of asbestos. It is also caused by residing in asbestos protected buildings for an extended time of time, Genetics plays a huge role, and some consumers are more vulnerable on the risk than others.
It is truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
I have noticed that over the course of creating a relationship with real estate homeowners, you’ll be able to come to understand that, in every real estate deal, a commission amount is paid. All things considered, FSBO sellers will not “save” the commission payment. Rather, they struggle to win the commission by way of doing a good agent’s work. In accomplishing this, they devote their money in addition to time to perform, as best they will, the responsibilities of an adviser. Those responsibilities include disclosing the home by marketing, representing the home to all buyers, building a sense of buyer desperation in order to prompt an offer, preparing home inspections, handling qualification inspections with the mortgage lender, supervising maintenance, and facilitating the closing.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!
I have observed that car insurance corporations know the automobiles which are susceptible to accidents along with risks. Additionally , they know what types of cars are prone to higher risk and also the higher risk they have got the higher your premium rate. Understanding the simple basics regarding car insurance will assist you to choose the right sort of insurance policy which will take care of your family needs in case you happen to be involved in any accident. Thanks for sharing the particular ideas on the blog.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Thanks for the concepts you are discussing on this website. Another thing I would like to say is that getting hold of copies of your credit file in order to check accuracy of each and every detail could be the first measures you have to execute in credit repair. You are looking to clear your credit file from detrimental details faults that ruin your credit score.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would check this? IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your great writing because of this problem.
Would you be taken with exchanging hyperlinks?
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!
One thing is always that one of the most prevalent incentives for utilizing your credit card is a cash-back as well as rebate supply. Generally, you get 1-5 back in various purchases. Depending on the credit card, you may get 1 in return on most buying, and 5 back again on purchases made from convenience stores, gasoline stations, grocery stores along with ‘member merchants’.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent information being shared freely out there.
Hello there, simply became aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to continue this in future. Many people might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
F*ckin? remarkable things here. I?m very satisfied to peer your article. Thank you so much and i am having a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
What?s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Great job.
Hey there, You have performed an incredible job. I?ll definitely digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Thanks for your post made here. One thing I would really like to say is the fact that most professional areas consider the Bachelors Degree like thejust like the entry level requirement for an online college diploma. Even though Associate College diplomas are a great way to start out, completing a person’s Bachelors reveals many doorways to various careers, there are numerous internet Bachelor Diploma Programs available through institutions like The University of Phoenix, Intercontinental University Online and Kaplan. Another thing is that many brick and mortar institutions make available Online versions of their college diplomas but typically for a significantly higher cost than the companies that specialize in online college degree programs.
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.