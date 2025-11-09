Philippines evacuates 100,000 as super Typhoon Fung-Wong intensifies

The Philippines has begun evacuating over 100,000 people across its eastern and northern regions as Typhoon Fung-Wong, now a super typhoon, approaches. Packing sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts up to 230 kph, Fung-Wong, locally known as Uwan, is expected to make landfall in Aurora province on Sunday night.

Storm alert signals have been raised across much of the country, with the highest warning, Signal No. 5, issued for southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur. Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No. 3.

The typhoon is expected to bring destructive winds, torrential rains, and storm surges. Already, parts of Eastern Visayas are experiencing power outages, while some images from the Philippine Coast Guard show evacuees transferring to safety from passenger boats to waiting trucks.

Over 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the storm’s impact, further disrupting transportation.

Fung-Wong’s arrival comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the Philippines, leaving 204 dead before moving on to Vietnam, where it caused more fatalities and widespread destruction.

In Vietnam’s central coastal region, the typhoon’s aftermath has left fishing villages like Vung Cheo in ruin, with hundreds of lobster farms destroyed and boats wrecked along roads.