Pakistan triumphs in Hong Kong Sixes with record sixth title

Abbas Afridi’s spirited Pakistan side claimed the Hong Kong Sixes crown after outclassing Kuwait in a thrilling final. With this victory, Pakistan has now become the most successful team in the tournament’s history, lifting the coveted trophy for the sixth time.

Before this year’s triumph, Pakistan had reached the final on five occasions but fell short each time. This time, their composed and commanding performance saw them through to glory, marking a perfect end to their campaign.

Despite a DLS-affected loss to India during the group stage of the three-day event, the Men in Green bounced back impressively. They swept past South Africa in the quarter-final, overcame Australia in the semi-final, and sealed the deal against Kuwait, the surprise package of the competition.

Kuwait’s bowlers struggled to contain Pakistan’s explosive batting lineup. Khawaja Nafay, Abbas Afridi, and Abdul Samad powered the innings, with Afridi leading the charge by smashing 52 runs off just 11 balls, including seven towering sixes. Pakistan posted a daunting total of 136 runs for Kuwait to chase.

Kuwait began their reply in fiery fashion, racing to 32 runs in the opening over. However, Mohammad Shahzad turned the tide with a steady second over, conceding only 15 runs and dismissing Adnan Idrees. Maaz Sadaqat followed with another tight spell, claiming a key wicket while restricting the scoring rate.

The momentum firmly shifted Pakistan’s way as Afridi and Sadaqat dismantled Kuwait’s lower order, sealing a 43-run victory and the championship title. It was a fitting reward for a team that displayed consistency, firepower, and resilience throughout the tournament.