Pakistan says Afghan Taliban used talks only to extend ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday said that the Afghan Taliban participated in recent talks with Islamabad only to extend a temporary ceasefire, without taking meaningful steps against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.
The talks followed weeks of shuttle diplomacy after deadly clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in October. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Friday that negotiations had entered an indefinite phase, although the temporary ceasefire between the two sides remains in effect.
“Anyone following the talks mediated by brotherly countries Turkiye and Qatar could easily discern that the Taliban regime was only interested in prolonging the temporary ceasefire, without taking concrete and verifiable action against TTP/FaK and BLA/FaH elements present on Afghan soil,” the FO said in a statement.
The terms Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan are used by Pakistan to describe the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan-based groups, highlighting alleged Indian involvement in destabilization.
The FO said that, instead of addressing Pakistan’s core concerns, the Afghan regime attempted to malign Islamabad through hypothetical accusations and “futile arguments” that stalled progress.
According to the statement, terrorists fleeing Pakistan after Operation Zarb-i-Azb in 2015 have been sheltered by the Taliban in return for their past support. “These terrorists and their families are now being harboured by the Taliban regime as a payback for their allegiance,” the FO noted.
The statement emphasised that Pakistan remains open to dialogue with any government in Kabul but will not negotiate with terrorist groups. Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, terrorist attacks originating from Afghanistan have surged, yet Pakistan maintained restraint and avoided retaliatory action.
“Pakistan’s expectation was that, over time, the Taliban regime would be able to control these attacks and take concrete action against TTP/FaK elements on Afghan soil,” the FO said. Despite Pakistani efforts—including humanitarian aid, trade facilitation, educational and medical visas, and engagement with the international community, the Taliban response has been limited to hollow promises.
The FO reiterated Pakistan’s demand for the Afghan regime to hand over terrorists to Islamabad’s custody. Kabul has repeatedly refused, citing lack of control, with the FO stating: “More than being a matter of capability, it has become a matter of intent of the Taliban regime. Empty hopes and hollow promises rendered by the Taliban regime have already outlived their efficacy.”
The statement condemned attempts by the Afghan Taliban to frame TTP/FaK and BLA/FaH elements as refugees, describing it as a “ploy to present terrorists as refugees” rather than a genuine humanitarian concern. It added that the Taliban have tried to confuse the issue with “irrelevant or hypothetical” topics to avoid their responsibilities.
“Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to protect its sovereignty and citizens,” the FO warned, noting that anyone supporting or abetting terrorists is “not considered a friend” of Islamabad. The statement also addressed Taliban attempts to spread narratives of division within Pakistan and to instigate Pashtoon nationalism, noting that the majority of Pashtoons live in Pakistan, where they play a vital role in society and governance.
The FO pointed to internal divisions within the Taliban, including a “strong lobby with foreign monetary backing” working to stoke tensions with Pakistan, while some elements seek to avoid conflict.
The clashes began on the night of October 11 following Taliban allegations of Pakistani airstrikes, which Islamabad neither confirmed nor denied. Subsequent skirmishes along the border led to an October 15 ceasefire, followed by rounds of talks in Doha and Istanbul. Strikes by Pakistan targeted camps of the Gul Bahadur group in Afghanistan during this period.
Despite mediation efforts by Turkiye and Qatar, the second round of talks in Istanbul on October 25 failed to produce a workable solution. A joint statement on October 31 indicated that implementation modalities would be discussed in a principal-level meeting on November 6.
The third round began on Wednesday under Turkiye and Qatar’s mediation, continuing amid tensions after a cross-border exchange of fire at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing killed two civilians, including a woman.
The talks ended without resolution, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stating that the Taliban delegation arrived “without any programme” and refused to sign a written agreement, insisting they would only respect verbal commitments—a condition Islamabad could not accept.
