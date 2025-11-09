Pakistan names squads for Sri Lanka and upcoming tri-series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and the tri-nation T20I tournament featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz has been released from the men’s squad to take part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s leading first-class competition, which enters its seventh round on November 11.

Fakhar Zaman, the left-handed opener, has been added to the T20I squad as Hasan’s replacement, while no changes have been made to the ODI lineup.

Pakistan recently completed a home series against South Africa, which served as crucial preparation ahead of the Sri Lanka matches. The hosts won both the T20I and ODI series, with the latter ending 2-1 in Pakistan’s favor, while the Test series concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13, and 15. In their ODI history, the two sides have met 157 times, with Pakistan securing 93 wins and Sri Lanka claiming 59 victories. Four matches ended without a result, and one finished in a tie.

After the ODI leg, Zimbabwe will join the competition for the T20I tri-series starting on November 17. The first two matches will be held in Rawalpindi before the action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the remaining games and the final on November 29 will take place.

Updated 15-member ODI squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

Updated 15-member T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan – ODI fixtures:

11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I tri-series fixtures:

17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore